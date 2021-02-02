Aerobics teacher accidentally plots military in Burma | Social Websites

Physical education teacher who gives aerobics class Realism – Nothing new yet. This Monday, King Hin Wai filmed his aerobics training with a different structure: a military coup in the Burmese capital. The video of several military vehicles blocking the road to parliament went viral on social media.

Hundreds of Burmese MPs detained at a government residence in the capital, Naypyidaw, a day after the military crackdown A military coup and detained key political leaders of the country. When Professor King Hin Wai decided to film his aerobics workout, as he often does, she never thought he would capture images of the feet.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows several military vehicles trying to block the road leading to parliament. For the aerobics instructor, she had no idea what was going on behind her.

A woman did her aerobics class without realizing that a coup was taking place in Myanmar. You can see how the military is coming to Parliament. pic.twitter.com/fmFUzhawRe – Angel Marrates (on Voncautley) February 1, 2021

Unbeknownst to him, King Hin Wai filmed the moment when the Burmese Armed Forces, which had ruled the country with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011, regained control of the entire state apparatus. In addition to declaring a state of emergency for a year, they arrested or removed key political leaders, appointed new ministers, reduced communications and the Internet, and closed borders and airspace.