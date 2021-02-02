Home World Aerobics teacher accidentally plots military in Burma | Social Websites

Aerobics teacher accidentally plots military in Burma | Social Websites

Feb 02, 2021 0 Comments
Aerobics teacher accidentally plots military in Burma | Social Websites

Physical education teacher who gives aerobics class Realism – Nothing new yet. This Monday, King Hin Wai filmed his aerobics training with a different structure: a military coup in the Burmese capital. The video of several military vehicles blocking the road to parliament went viral on social media.

Hundreds of Burmese MPs detained at a government residence in the capital, Naypyidaw, a day after the military crackdown A military coup and detained key political leaders of the country. When Professor King Hin Wai decided to film his aerobics workout, as he often does, she never thought he would capture images of the feet.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows several military vehicles trying to block the road leading to parliament. For the aerobics instructor, she had no idea what was going on behind her.

Unbeknownst to him, King Hin Wai filmed the moment when the Burmese Armed Forces, which had ruled the country with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011, regained control of the entire state apparatus. In addition to declaring a state of emergency for a year, they arrested or removed key political leaders, appointed new ministers, reduced communications and the Internet, and closed borders and airspace.

READ  NYC barber options DJ, stocked bar to celebrate reopening

You May Also Like

The aerobics class reveals the plot without realizing it is alive

The aerobics class reveals the plot without realizing it is alive

Maduro summons Bolsonaro to announce permanent oxygen supply to Manas - News

Maduro summons Bolsonaro to announce permanent oxygen supply to Manas – News

Trump announces new lawyers to lead defense in dismissal

Trump announces new lawyers to lead defense in dismissal

The Myanmar leader has been detained by the military

The Myanmar leader has been detained by the military

Republicans propose Biden alternative plan for economic recovery - Ego

Republicans propose Biden alternative plan for economic recovery – Ego

Navalny: Mais de mil detenções em manifestações de apoio a opositor russo

More than a thousand people were arrested during demonstrations in support of the Russian opposition

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *