Afghan girl in Taliban peace talks hurt in ‘assassination attempt’

An Afghan girl involved in negotiations concerning the governing administration and the Taliban to end a 19-12 months war in the nation was wounded in an “assassination attempt,” officers claimed.

Fawzia Koofi, who is also a women’s legal rights activist and a sturdy critic of the Taliban, was attacked late Friday afternoon close to the cash of Kabul when she was at a marketplace with her sister in the Qarabagh district, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Inside Ministry said.

Gunmen opened fire on Koofi and she endured “minimal injuries.”

The head of the Afghan peace delegation, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, tweeted that Koofi had survived the attack and was “in excellent health and fitness.”

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for Nationwide Reconciliation said he strongly condemns the attack on Koofi and will “simply call upon the authorities to recognize and apprehend the culprits and achievable motive for the attack”

The delegation is gearing up for peace talks that could acquire spot as early as Aug. 20 in Qatar, wherever the Taliban has a headquarters.

Negotiations on a mutual peace agreement that ended up meant to start in March have lengthy been at a standstill. The Afghan federal government released 80 of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners Thursday, paving the way for renewing talks.

Prisoner releases on both equally sides are section of a pact signed in February in between the U.S. and the Taliban that known as for freeing 5,000 Taliban held by the federal government and 1,000 govt and armed service personnel held by the insurgent group as a goodwill gesture.

The U.S. peace deal aims to recruit the Taliban to fight Islamic Condition militants in Afghanistan, a mutual enemy. The Taliban and the Islamic State are staunch rivals.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in opposition to Koofi and said “cowardly assaults on Afghan women of all ages activists will not cease their dedication to protect the values of the very last 19 decades in Afghanistan.”

No one particular instantly claimed responsibility. Both equally Taliban and Islamic Condition affiliate marketers keep on to have out attacks against Afghan governing administration figures, and the United Nations called Friday for the defense of human rights defenders in Afghanistan.

The Associated Push contributed to this report.