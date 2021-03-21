After a hacker attack, WhatsApp warns users to update the app

Last Monday (13) night, WhatsApp detected a hacker intrusion on its computer, thus enabling it to install some kind of software to access user data.

After the case is reported, the application representatives confirm the information and if your WhatsApp is not updated, do it immediately so that security measures are installed.

– WhatsApp v2.19.134 for Android;

– WhatsApp Business Para Android v2.19.44;

– WhatsApp v2.19.51 for iOS;

– WhatsApp Business for iOS v2.19.51;

– WhatsApp v2.18.348 for Windows Phone;

– WhatsApp Para Tyson v2.18.15.

If your smartphone updates apps automatically, don’t worry! Otherwise, search the mobile update store.

WhatsApp is releasing a new list of phones that no longer run the app As usual, WhatsApp has updated the list of cell phones that no longer run the most used app in the world. Last Wednesday (08) night, the company released a note citing three operating systems: Windows Mobile, iOS and Android. All Windows Phone operating systems will no longer receive WhatsApp until December 31, 2019. For iPhone users, all iOS 7 or below will not have Messenger on February 1, 2020, as well as smartphones running Android 2.3.7 or below.