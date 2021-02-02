After all the controversy, Robben started Amorim Palhinha in the derby

The order filed by Sporting was upheld by the Southern Federal Court.

After all the controversy and Robben Amorim saying he did not trust Balbinha to Derby this Monday with Benfica, Sporting’s defensive midfielder opened for Jono Mario in the 61st minute.

Just hours before kicking off the game at Alvalade, Sporting announced that the Southern Federal Court had given the club a “reason” against the disciplinary council, confirming the suspension of a game used for Paulhinha.

B.D. The yellow card referee showed “Fabio Verasimo.

Judgment on the use of precautionary measures by Jono Palhinha in the judgment of the Southern Central Administrative Court, in point 3 of its preamble, the CD explained, “refers to a precautionary measure but does not specify the validity of the Council’s decision, but only for its effectiveness, which has been suspended.”