After all, why did SpaceX’s starship SN10 explode? Elon Musk explains

In a historical record, SpaceX successfully landed its starship spacecraft a few days ago. This is the third and only successful attempt by SpaceX to control the SN10 rocket, thus landing it in an upright position.

Despite this achievement, a few minutes later, an explosion occurred. But what is the reason? Elon Musk explains.

The purpose of Starship and SpaceX

The main purpose of SpaceX's starship rocket prototypes is to test controlled movements to keep the rocket upright and on the ground. I.e., maneuver Bellyflop In which the rocket goes from horizontal to vertical.

The Starship consists of two components: a 165-foot (50 m) spacecraft called the Starship and a giant rocket called the Super Heavy, both designed to be fully and quickly reusable. Both will be powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines - six for the Starship and about 30 for the Super Heavy, Elon Musk said.

In addition, the main purpose is to carry heavy cargo and human travelers beyond Earth's orbit.

Of the three tests already carried out, the last, with the SN10 rocket, successfully completed the landing. In the former, the SN8 and SN9 rockets exploded at landing when they landed.

However, minutes after a historic achievement, the company saw a real success, with the SN10 exploding.

Elon Musk explained what happened to the starship SN10

The reasons for such an event are not yet known, but now, after a technical evaluation, Elon Musk talked a little about the problem using social networks, which will be fixed in the next prototype.

According to him, the explosion was caused by the engine's low thrust of the Starship SN10, probably due to partial intake of helium from the fuel tank. As a result of the collision, the rocket's legs and skirt were crushed and exploded.

Meanwhile, this issue has already been fixed in the Starship SN11 prototype.