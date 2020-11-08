After beating Notre Dame Clemson, the college football playoff race is still very close to calling

As if the college football playoff selection committee was not enough to discuss this season.

Unbalanced schedules, delayed start-ups, interruptions and cancellations due to corona virus infection. Then, on Saturday, ACC and SEC further complicated the playoff picture when they both raised an initial lawsuit. Two The first four competitors.

With a chance to meet again in the ACC Championship match, No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame were separated by a mere touchdown on Irish 47-40 double overtime wins, while Florida and Alabama are also in contention for their conference championship game.

While it may seem a bit premature to present that potential debate, the most difficult lengths of their schedules are already behind them, and they should all be in favor of every remaining game. The ESPN Football Power Index offers a more than 71% chance of winning each of Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama and Florida’s regular regular season games.

With both Alabama and Ohio State on the fast track to the top four, the team is likely to pick them up with Clemson. And Notre Dame (Clemson defeats Iris to win ACC title, with both ending in a loss – to each other). The panel may also consider the top four places, including Ohio State, the ACC Champion, and Alabama And The Gators should upset the waves at the SEC Championship game in Florida.

Considering how closely the Notre Dame-Clemson game competed, ACC’s playoff position feels like the most realistic scenario for the two teams to finish in the top four for the Power 5 conference. The selection committee will take into account the fact that Clemson is a quarterback Trevor Lawrence The game was sidelined due to the Corona virus, but the Tigers’ quarterback status will not be part of defining Clemson’s playoff ability, nor will it divert him from what Notre Dame has achieved.

Clemson’s toughest remaining game was on December 5 at the Virginia Tech (78%) – and the Hockey lost to Liberty. They are also the only ACC team remaining over .500 on Clemson’s table. Notre Dame has a very challenging ending, with three of its final four games on the road, including Friday night’s game in North Carolina.

Irish coach Brian Kelly immediately halts playoff talk on Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do, and BC. [Boston College] Kelly is going to be a challenge for us to reporters after the Irish win against Clemson. “I want to get this football team back, emotionally ready to play. Now we’re got a goal in our back. Are. “

That may be their most difficult decision.

After Saturday’s big win against Georgia, quarterback Kyle Trask, SEC has Florida Gators in the east. AP Photo / John Roux

As Alabama departed for a week, SEC East took center stage on Saturday, with Florida taking its lead with a 44-28 win over 5th Georgia. According to ESPN’s FBI, Florida now has an 89% chance of winning the East. As of now, the Gators’ last five opponents have a combined record of 9-18, none of whom are over .500. According to the FBI, the Gators’ toughest remaining game is the regular season final of December 12 against LSU (75.9%). There’s no reason to regret it, but if Florida stumbles that way, it’s not ready for a semifinal.

Florida coach Dan Mullen said he would love to see how much better his team can be when they are on the field. The Gators have been abbreviated for each game for a variety of reasons and for the tight end on Saturday Kyle Pitts He left the game with an injury.

“We’re right now, we’re in first place at Midway Point in the East,” Mullen said. “How far can we go? I don’t know. We hope we can get back to work [Sunday] Find a way to beat Arkansas next week and we’re worried about that, but we’m not going to continue to enjoy the big things we’ve been experiencing so far this year. “

Florida’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M was not as bad as it was on October 10. The 7th Aggies beat South Carolina 48-3. What if Texas A&M wins – and SEC East wins the championship – but what if Alabama West wins?

Now throw Clemson and Notre Dame into the discussion, and there is real confusion for the group to find a solution. Does the team consider the second best teams in the ACC and SEC to be better than the Back-12 champions? Failed BYU? Cincinnati?

Strong start to Pack-12

The USC, one of the Pack-12 hopefuls for a place in the CFP, pulled off a win against the state of Arizona in its opening game of the season. Kirby Lee / USA Game Today

The first two playoff competitors of the Pack-12 – No. 12 Oregon and No. 20 USC – beat their respective starters, earning the start needed for the conference, substantially later. The league’s ranking teams could be in the rankings for a long time and that would be part of the playoff conversation.

While it is still too early to tell if any team is in the top four, if one emerges as an elite conference champion it will be considered by the team for a semi-final spot – despite the short, seven game schedule.

The question is whether ducks or Trojans can quickly rise from good to great.

“How good can we be? We can be so good,” said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. “We can be a better football team. I’m going to go there. I hope these guys will wake up and be very eager to get it back.”

As expected, both teams made mistakes in their first games in almost a year, but USC broke the rules of football by beating Arizona 28-27 despite making four turnovers. For a team that hasn’t played a game in almost a year, it’s a PT start at 9am.

USC coach Clay Heldon told the team “we all made a mistake”, but “there are some good things here”.

“This team could be so good, yes, there was a lot of rust and we shook it up,” Heldon said. “But the thing that makes this team, their mood, how they face adversity, and I think the playmakers are special.

“Then defensively, if we could get rid of the big plays – a lot of them came out of the pocket in the quarterback – if we could get rid of them, it’s a chance to be a good team. It’s a big hurdle for us today, we know how big it is, we know what that means for the conference. , It’s great to get this today. “

With seven games to go, how about each week in Pack-12.

Is Big Ten Deeper Than Ohio State?

Maybe, but not because of Ben State or Michigan.

The Buckeyes’ next two games are against Maryland and Indiana – two teams that have shaken Big Den’s power balance in recent weeks with victories over Ben State and Michigan. While the Derbys and Hussiers have taken important steps in recent weeks, they are no longer at the elite level in the state of Ohio because the plans are constantly evolving.

Do they have enough confidence and speed to pull off a grief?

The Buckeyes still want to win every remaining game, but who will beat the Wild West? Assuming Ohio State continues to advance in the Big Ten Championship game, the Northwest is in a losing position, with Burdock and Wisconsin not saying who it could face now. Wisconsin has only played one game, and the situation of the badgers after canceling two games is dangerous because a COVID-19 exploded inside the program.

The Badgers must play each of their remaining five games, starting in Michigan on Saturday and meeting the Big Ten criteria for six games to qualify for the conference championship game. Burdock also missed a game because he had to play for Wisconsin.

Big Den’s unprecedented season continues, and Ohio State seems to be the only team to have followed the script so far.

Who can disable the party?

If BYU can play without a draw, will the Cougars be able to play college football? Tim Warner / Getty Images

It starts with Cincinnati, according to Allstate Playoff Predictor, with a 38-10 win over Houston on Saturday. If Cincinnati wins (including the AAC Championship game), Pierre Gates will have a 38% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to the All-State playoff predictor. Going into the weekend, the fourth highest chance of reaching the CFP – behind Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

The selection committee compares common opponents, and both Cincinnati and the defeated BYU have now defeated Houston. Pierre Gates held Houston to 10 points and 282 yards; In the third quarter, BYU trailed Houston 26-14, taking a 29-26 lead with four minutes left to score two touchdowns. Houston had a total of 438 yards.

The common adversary is only one factor. The strength of the table is another, and Cincinnati may have an edge there. Beargates have three wins against teams with successful records, with BYU having two of eight games.

BYU had a much-needed victory over a ranking opponent on Friday, knocking out the 21st Boise State in blue at 51-17. The question is whether the Broncos will be considered a top-25 opponent from the team’s point of view. Cincinnati on Oct. 24, 16th SMU against a ranking opponent. BYU have only two games – November 21 against North Alabama and December 12 against San Diego State – both must be firmly believed. Cincinnati has a very tough road, three of the final four games are on the road, and ESPN’s FBI gives Pierre Gates only a 33.3% chance of winning the UCF on November 21st.

If Cincinnati wins and becomes the AAC champion, it is likely to win a debate against the independent BYU. Cincinnati seems to be in a more favorable position when they both have a chance to get a place in a New Year’s Six Cup.

ACC and SEC could have been much harder on Saturday.