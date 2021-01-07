After being forced to stop in Porto Santo, the game is already in the fun

The plane that took the sports team to Madeira has already landed in Funchal after being forced to park in Porto Santo.

The Lyonine entourage was expected to arrive at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport after 7 p.m. But the flight had to be different to Porto Santo due to atmospheric conditions, happened with another plane from Lisbon.

After some waiting time, both planes were able to complete the voyage to Funchal, and the sports plane landed near 11 p.m.

The game will face the Nationals on Thursday at 18:30.

Due to Plumina’s depression, the weather in Madeira’s archipelago is expected to be “worse” from the next morning until Friday afternoon, the Madeira Regional Civil Defense Service warned.

According to the Portuguese Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (IPMA), the Civil Defense provides temporary strong showers or rainy seasons, with highs and thundershowers in the highlands of Madeira, winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour over coastal areas and in Porto Santo. It also has a top speed of 110 kmph at the east and west ends.

The most important period will be from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.