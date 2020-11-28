After Negotiations: Black Weekend on Amazon: Top 10 Bestsellers of the Day!

Over the weekend, there were strong discounts of up to 80 percent on laptops, cell phones and kitchen appliances. We summarize the most popular Amazon offers of the day. Below are some surprises.

These Amazon deals are very popular among black Friday bargain hunters. We post the latest highlights every day during Black Week In the bargain ticker It is updated at short intervals. Here you can find the products that were selling that day on Amazon. Important: Some contracts have already expired, as some special offers are only valid for a few hours.

1. Bron 10-in-1 beard trimmer

Guys, notice: if you’ve looking for a razor, you’ll have a look here. The bean set has several trimmer attachments to the beard, but there are special knives for decorating body hair. Currently the price is well shaved: instead of 90 euros only 54.43 euros are to be paid per set.

Display Braun 10-in-1 Trimmer MGK7220 Men’s Beard Trimmer, Body Grooming Set and Hair Clipper, Gray / Silver

2. Aberbelt Highland Single Malt Whiskey

Each drop is a classic, fruit whiskey with a full body honey aroma and at the same time round and easily accessible to taste. The rich syrup mixes a lot of pineapple hints with vanilla and a smoky hint of toffee and coating. This whiskey is perfect for any occasion and is the perfect gift for Scotch lovers. A whiskey to enjoy together – best clean, iced or a cocktail. Aberbelti has won more than 100 gold medals for its Golden Tram. Whiskey is now available on Amazon at a better price compared to 29.14 euros.

Display Aberbelti Highland single malt whiskey 12 years, 0.7 l 29.14 (41,63 / l) 39.99 (57,13 / l)

3.WD Components External Hard Drive (1.5 TB)

With this hard drive, worries about having enough storage space are a thing of the past. By colleagues from Chip.d. About the gadget: “If you do not need a bigger hard drive at this time, why not hit it. WD components are currently a bit cheaper because it costs only 44 instead of 85 euros, which is equivalent to saving 41 euros.

4. AVM Fritz! WLAN Mesh Repeater 2400

Weak internet at home? Then a WLAN repeater might help. This is because it expands the home router’s wireless network. This model is available for less than 75 euros from AVM. The Stifting Warranty constantly evaluates the manufacturer’s routers and repeaters with high scores.

Display AVM Fritz! WLAN Mesh Repeater 2400 (Dual-WLN AC + N 1,733 MHz / V (5 GHz) + 600 MHz / V (2.4 GHz), 1x Gigabit-LAN, German language version)

5. Oral-B Genius X

This high-tech toothbrush from Oral-B is priced at 65 percent off! The device has six different cleaning methods and uses optical signals to train the user on the correct tooth brushing technique. The built-in timer is also practical. The recommended retail price is 369.99 euros, now the Genius X is priced at 177.62 euros.

Display Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence, cleaning technology recognition and Bluetooth application, 6 cleaning programs, travel case charging, midnight black

6. Dalvinny Highland Single Malt Scotch

A fantastic offer for whiskey fans: The Dalvini Highland Single Malt Scotch has an intense, yet warm and gentle aroma. It has matured to grow its full flavor in Scotland’s tallest, coldest distillery. Enjoy it now in clean or long drinks for 35 euros for a 0.7 liter bottle.

Display Dalvinny Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey – 15 Years – Heather and Honey Flavors – 1 x 0.7 l 34.90 € (49.86 € / l) 42.99 € (61,41 € / l)

7. Waterproof solar power bank

Thanks to solar charging, this external battery will never run out of energy. Two 3.1A ports and a 3.1A Type-C port automatically detect the current of the connected devices and provide faster charging speeds. You can charge up to three devices at once. The portable solar charger can be used as an emergency backup solution for camping, hiking, climbing, fishing and travel. Current price: 42.99 euros.

Display Powerbank Solar Waterproof 26800mAh Portable Cellphone Solar Chargers 2 Input Ports and 3 USB Outputs, Soluser High Capacity External Battery During Travel, Travels

8. Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra-HD

This small device converts a regular TV into a smart TV. You can switch stations, use apps, and stream stream series or movies at high image quality with the help of the stick. All for a relatively small amount of money, because the Fire TV stick is half price on Black Friday week (29.24 instead of almost 60 euros).

Display Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote

9. Microsoft Surface Pro7

A discount of around யூ 300 is currently available when purchasing this 2 in 1 tablet. Since the keyboard is detachable, you can turn the device from a laptop to a tablet. Due to its light weight (770 grams) and short 12.3 inch shape, it is suitable for those who work frequently while traveling. A chic eye catcher with a lot of performance under the hood!

Display Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12,3 Sol 2-in-1 Tablet (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SST, Win10 Home) Platinum Grove 769.00 Rs 1.049.00 Rs

10. Jamie Oliver frying pan (28 cm)

This pan from Teflon is the best black Friday best seller on Amazon – now it has come back at a cheaper price (meanwhile it sold out). Instead of 99.99 euros, the price of the cooking utensil is only 45.32 euros, which saves 55 percent compared to the recommended retail price! The pan has a non-stick coating and a combined hot spot showing the optimal frying temperature.

Display Tefal E 85606 Jamie Oliver Bon | Frying pan | 28 cm | Induction Pan | Integrated temperature indicator | Non-steel stick coating

Cyber ​​Monday follows Black Friday

In fact, Black Friday is not the only special offer. Throughout the week, prices fall from Monday to Monday (November 23 to 30 this year). This period is called “Cyber ​​Week” or “Cyber ​​Monday Week”. A highlight is Black Friday on November 26th and 27th, with the last discounts available on Cyber ​​Mondays, which comes on November 30th, 2020.

Discount days at a glance

Good Friday: November 26 and 27, 2020

November 26 and 27, 2020 Cyber ​​Week: November 23 to November 30, 2020

November 23 to November 30, 2020 Cyber ​​Monday: 30. November 2020

How did Black Friday come to Germany?

Apple brought us Black Silver in 2006. In 2006, a California-based high-tech manufacturer first introduced black silver offers from the United States to German Apple stores and online stores. In contrast to the United States, online retailers in Germany for many years only reduced their prices on Black Friday. However, since 2015, traditional retailers have been increasingly following the example of online stores, so the importance of black silver is steadily increasing for us.