Home Tech After shouting, Microsoft pauses for unwanted Windows 10 web app installation.

After shouting, Microsoft pauses for unwanted Windows 10 web app installation.

Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
After shouting, Microsoft pauses for unwanted Windows 10 web app installation.

Microsoft on Saturday Force restart your Windows 10 computer to install unwanted web apps It was the latest proof that you didn’t own your own Windows PC. Today, the company said it was a mistake, at least in part, and would pause the “migration” that brought the web app to the Start menu in this way.

Originally Microsoft The Verge, The idea is that any website you pin to the Start menu will launch in Microsoft Edge. If your chosen website has a version of the PWA web app, it can also launch the Edge browser automatically. However-it looks like Microsoft calls it a bug, but I’m trying to get a clear picture of where the bug is. Due to the change, existing web shortcuts to their own Microsoft Office products made it look like they installed the web app. Your PC too.

The web version of Microsoft Office appeared in my list of programs.
Screenshot: Sean Hollister / The Verge

By giving Microsoft the benefit of suspicion for a while, you can see how this series of events could unfold, and why it could be an unintended outcome.

But that doesn’t really address the previous concerns.

  • Why is Microsoft using the Office product’s Start menu as a web shortcut or no ad free?
  • Why do these PWAs run Microsoft Edge instead of honoring my default browser choices? Chrome, for example, handles PWAs well.
  • Why do I think Microsoft has the right to force restart my PC? What was so critical in this update to make this update worthwhile?

Microsoft has clearly heard some complaints and is responding to them today. However, I am not sure what will change as a result. The only difference is that the PWA will not appear in the program list from here on.

READ  Magic The Collecting Reveals New Booster And Playing cards From "The Listing" For Zendikar Increasing

You May Also Like

The 1980s MTV is back. Apple Launches Apple Music TV Channel

The 1980s MTV is back. Apple Launches Apple Music TV Channel

Why you should use Escape from Tarkov boosting services?

New Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module: So Long SO-DIMM, Hello PCIe!

New Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module: So Long SO-DIMM, Hello PCIe!

Samsung Leak Unveils Amazing New Galaxy Smartphone

Samsung Leak Unveils Amazing New Galaxy Smartphone

Apple wants to make Lidar a great deal on iPhone 12 Pro and above. What is it and why is it important

Apple wants to make Lidar a great deal on iPhone 12 Pro and above. What is it and why is it important

Genshin Impact Klee banner kicks off this week

Genshin Impact Klee banner kicks off this week

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *