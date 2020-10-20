After shouting, Microsoft pauses for unwanted Windows 10 web app installation.

Microsoft on Saturday Force restart your Windows 10 computer to install unwanted web apps It was the latest proof that you didn’t own your own Windows PC. Today, the company said it was a mistake, at least in part, and would pause the “migration” that brought the web app to the Start menu in this way.

Originally Microsoft The Verge, The idea is that any website you pin to the Start menu will launch in Microsoft Edge. If your chosen website has a version of the PWA web app, it can also launch the Edge browser automatically. However-it looks like Microsoft calls it a bug, but I’m trying to get a clear picture of where the bug is. Due to the change, existing web shortcuts to their own Microsoft Office products made it look like they installed the web app. Your PC too.

By giving Microsoft the benefit of suspicion for a while, you can see how this series of events could unfold, and why it could be an unintended outcome.

But that doesn’t really address the previous concerns.

Why is Microsoft using the Office product’s Start menu as a web shortcut or no ad free?

Why do these PWAs run Microsoft Edge instead of honoring my default browser choices? Chrome, for example, handles PWAs well.

Why do I think Microsoft has the right to force restart my PC? What was so critical in this update to make this update worthwhile?

Microsoft has clearly heard some complaints and is responding to them today. However, I am not sure what will change as a result. The only difference is that the PWA will not appear in the program list from here on.