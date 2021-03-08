After the actor resigned, look at what changes The Flash did

There was a controversy behind the flash screen. Actor Hartley Sawyer, who played Elastic Man, has been dropped from the DC series.

The reason is a series of old tweets. Sawyer made racist, sexual and homosexual remarks about them.

As is known, there will be a new translator for the elastic man. However, Sawyer’s resignation changed the series, as this figure will be of lesser importance in the seventh season.

Now the Shoranner Eric Wallace told TV Line what will happen after Sawyer resigns. This character, for now, will only return at the start of the seventh season.

“The first and third chapters have changed. The first is about 20%. We had to deal with the loss of the cast member of the elastic man who was in the story because we destroyed Sue. This is a big puzzle, but we won the lemonade with the lemonade and we had a strong episode as a result, ”the DC commander declared.

Wallace also commented that Flash would “trust the actors’ feelings more” after the change. In addition, the DC series should provide some explanations for the change in the appearance of the elastic human.

The Flash series is being updated in DC for the eighth season.

Apparently, Barry Allen’s plot has everything to become the most enduring series of the arrow. So, the product still has to imagine the stories and keep some cards up to its sleeve.

What is known is that Flash is one of America’s largest CW viewers. Despite the renovation, the station is focused on the seventh year of the series.

“A forensic expert wakes up from a coma with special powers, which will be tested in the fight against the forces threatening the city,” The Flash summary states.

The seventh season of Flash is on display in the United States. In Brazil, the series is six years old on Netflix.