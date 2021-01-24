After the alert, Apple announces that the iPhone 12 line may interfere with the pacemakers

MaxSefe has appeared on Apple’s new smartphone, the iPhone 12, to help with wireless charging. However, this hardware, due to its strong magnets, can cause problems for those who have a pacemaker or even interfere with other medical devices.

This was a warning made a few days ago by a medical study, now Apple’s method to announce that there may actually be danger.

Initially, Apple's official word was that the iPhone 12 and its MaxSeaf would not interfere with medical devices more than previous iPhones. However, one of the first medical studies to show that the iPhone 12 has a pacemaker was released a few days ago.

Apple: iPhone 12 may interfere with the operation of medical devices

The Apple Support Document for the iPhone explicitly states that “the iPhone has magnets, as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These electromagnetic fields and magnets can interfere with medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators. ”

However, it does add relevant information. The company claims that the iPhone 12 models have more magnets than previous versions, however, that does not mean that they pose a higher risk of interference.

But now Apple Updated this information. In fact, it maintains previous reports, but to avoid possible contact with these medical devices it is important to keep the iPhone and Maxoff jewelry at a safe distance from the device.

Medical devices, such as fitted pacemakers and defibrillators, may have sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid possible contact with these devices, keep your iPhone and Maxoff jewelry at a safe distance from the device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm or more than 12 inches / 30 cm if you charge wirelessly). However, consult your physician and device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

In a way, we can conclude that the iPhone 12 and other types with MacSafe do not cause additional problems if used with some caution by a person with a heart attack. For example, keep your smartphone in your pants pocket. However, bringing it closer to the chest may already indicate some risk, which is higher than any other iPhone that does not have MacSafe technology.

As Apple says in the publication, it is best to consult your doctor and brand to avoid risks.