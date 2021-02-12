After The Montalorian resigns, Gina Carno announces the next film

After the resignation of The Mandalay caused by controversial publications on social media, the actress Gina Carno Announced the creation of its own feature in conjunction with the Conservative American website Daily Wire. While no details have been released yet, the project will be produced and starred Carano.

“I asked for help and my prayers were answered,” the actress said Deadline. “I send a message to everyone who lives in fear that it will be canceled by the dictatorial mafia. I am starting to use my voice, which is now more free than ever, and I hope others will be encouraged to do this. We cannot cancel if we do not allow it,” he concluded.

In an effort to improve the company’s entertainment division, this feature will only be released to members of The Daily Wire. No release date or plot details yet.

Founded in 2015, the Daily Wire is a conservative think tank created by a political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Removed from Carano Mandalorian After comparing the current political divisions in the United States with the persecution of the Jewish people in Nazi Germany.