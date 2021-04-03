After working at Sony for over 20 years, Clap Hans launches Apple Arcade • Eurocomer – game for reviews, news and more

In the last few days, Apple has introduced a number of treats for Apple Arcade subscribers, including its service for iOS devices, which allows access to dozens of games.

Mystian’s Fantasy, Platinum Games ‘World of Demons, Bandai Namco’s Dotzug’s Pop Top Beat, 2K Games’ NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition and Cameloft’s Oregon Tray are just a few examples of the latest list of topics featured on Apple’s service. However, there is another name, which has been associated with the PlayStation for more than 20 years.

Clap Hans Golf is available on the Apple Arcade and is Clap Hans’ first game not released on the PlayStation platform. Founded in 1998, Clap Hans worked only with PlayStation from that year until 2019, continuously developing everyone’s Golf 2 for PS1 and all Sony consoles, and was responsible for everyone’s tennis.

After everyone’s golf VR for PS4 in 2019, Clap Horns presents its new game and unlike all its previous works, it was not released on the PlayStation console, but on the Apple service Arcade.

If you look at the trailer for the Clap Hans Golf movie you can understand if you think it’s a new folks golf in everything by name, such as similarities in colorful scenes, character style and gameplay.

Sony Interactive Entertainment closed its Japan studio and decided to focus solely on the ASOBI team responsible for Astro, which laid off a lot of creators. In addition, unofficial information has suggested that Japan Studios is not interested in creating sequels for certain series, and that everyone seems to be on the golf list, which forced Cape Hans to look for a new partner for the first time in its existence.