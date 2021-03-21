Against Godzilla. Kong is a “visual scene”; See first reactions

Against Godzilla. Kong promises to bring the monster to its climax and the audience is ready to watch it. Two of the greatest monsters in the blockbuster movie will be brought to life in a way we have never seen before.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on the critics after the screen to see what they thought, which seems to be against Godzilla. Kong offers the best in Monsterverse.

Critics from the United States shared the first post about Godzilla Versus. Before the ban on criticism Cong. Spoiler-free descriptions paint the audience a wonderful picture full of action and adventure.

“I have to add that Adam Wingard’s cinematography shines in this production. The action of Kaiju is what the fans begged for and their action will meet the need. Kong and Godzilla will eventually take the time to shine even after a turn. I will look against Godzilla,” wrote the author of the comic book, Megan Peters.

Collider’s Perry Nemiraf praised: “As expected – probably should – the Titan fights are the best parts of the Godzilla versus. Cong. Adam Wingard definitely has eyes to make the most of these moments! I still don’t think they figured out how to connect human characters, but first aiders. “

“Against Godzilla. Kong is a scene with jaw-dropping fight scenes between two iconic Titans. Wingard’s motion style is on display in a colorful and breathtaking way, reminiscent of 80’s Kaiju style. Needless to say, this film is a blast!

As for the film, it will be released soon. The feature will hit theaters in the United States on March 31 and on HBO Max. In Brazil, the release will only take place in theaters on April 1 (HBO Max has not yet been released in the country).

If you want to know more against Godzilla. The full summary can be found below:

Legends clash against Godzilla. When these mythical enemies find themselves in an exciting battle, the fate of the world is in danger. Kong and his bodyguards embark on a perilous journey to find their true home, with whom a young orphan named Jia has formed a unique and powerful bond. ”

“But they find themselves in the path of the unexpectedly angry Katzila and open the path of destruction around the world. The epic collision between two Titans triggered by invisible forces is only the beginning of the mystery that lives deep in the center of the earth. ”

As mentioned, in Brazil, against Godzilla. Kong opens on April 1st. You can see the reactions mentioned in this article and some below.

