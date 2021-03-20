Against plants. Zombies: The battle for Neighborville is coming in March for the Nintendo Switch

Time to murmur! Electronic Arts Inc.’s Studio Popcop Vancouver today unveils the full version of Plants and Versions. Zombies: The Battle for Neighborville for the Nintendo Switch, in which the battle between plants and Neighborville immortals brings more players. The game features standard versions of PlayStation, Xbox and PC, as well as 12 award maps and post-release content, all characters and content through online or offline play. Against the full version of the plants. Zombies: The first title from EA to take advantage of the features of the Frostbite ™ engine in the Nintendo Switch improves the battle-scene and audio experience specifically for the site. The Frostbite ™ engine has been updated to support specific features of the Nintendo Switch, such as motion controls and touchscreens, creating a completely seamless experience in TV and portable mode.

“Fans of our games have asked a lot for a vs. game against plants. We’re pleased to finally be able to offer it on Zombies and the full version on the Nintendo Switch,” said Melvin Theo, producer of Popcap Vancouver. Players can access a fun, humorous and humorous game outside the home or via a large screen connection. We guarantee that the battle between plants and the undead will be fun for many hours. ”

Against the full version of the plants. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, players perform strange missions to defeat epic bosses, collect interesting medals and open incredible shots. In addition, fans can access all 23 customizable characters, including a teamwork class for each category and all cosmetic products released so far – now available in the game and outside of any premium store, without the need to spend coins. Fans can play offline, dive into up to three friends or 8v8 multiplayer, defeat enemies, blow up gnomes and confront the Pink Crow with movement and goal controls, and customize the game to your liking.

