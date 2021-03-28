Agência Abreu launches a campaign in which it offers value in traveller’s checks – Publituris

This Monday, March 29, Agência Abreu will launch a new campaign to encourage travel bookings this summer.

“Buy and get back the value” is the campaign motto whereby, through the purchase of travelers’ checks, customers receive the same value in the form of coupons on future trips. In other words, when purchasing, for example, a check for € 500, € 1000 or any other amount you want, the customer receives the same amount in vouchers of € 50 and € 100 to use when future purchases. To do this, the customer only needs to be registered with the Agência Abreu, VA loyalty program.

The vouchers can be used in any Agência Abreu product and can be transferred to third parties, while the vouchers can be accumulated in the same purchase, either in the tourist program or in the accommodation. The Valleys have an extended validity period, until the end of 2023.

Agência Abreu points out that Boomerang vouchers will be available from Monday and can be purchased on Agência Abreu’s website and through the phone contacts of the store’s consultants.

This campaign includes both the national offer with stays in the Algarve, the Azores, Madeira and Porto Santo; wants the international offer where we highlight Greece, Turkey, the Caribbean, the Maldives and Mauritius.

“The Portuguese are looking forward to the long-awaited vacation, and Agência Abreu wants to make sure that her clients have the opportunity to take them, while benefiting from special conditions. They may not even have defined where to travel, but by joining the “Boomerang effect” they guarantee good conditions for the moment of the decision ”, says Pedro Quintela, of the launch of this campaign.

As recently decreed by the government, Agência Abreu informs that she will also open a first set of stores on April 5 to serve the public, where the campaign will also be available.