Agreement with Canada and Mexico gives priority to US – 25/02/2021

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
Washington, 25 February 2021 (AFP) – The implementation of the new free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico will be a “priority” for future international trade representative Katherine Dyke, who wants to “rebuild international alliances and cooperation.”

Toy, who was born in 1974 and graduated from Yale and Harvard, will appear before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday to be confirmed as the new ambassador for US trade policy.

He will be the most influential person after Robert Lightheiser.

“I will prioritize the implementation and implementation of the updated terms of our trade relations with Canada and Mexico,” Toy will say in the Senate on Thursday, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

Toy was instrumental in developing the new trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (D-MEC) negotiated by the Donald Trump administration.

He then briefed the Republicans on aspects of labor law.

According to him, the agreement “represents a key stage in the reform of his country’s trade strategy.”

“We must continue to pursue ambitious trade policies to gain strong bipartisan support (Democrats and Republicans),” he added.

Following Biden’s request, the Thai economy will pledge to rebuild alliances and cooperation and engage with international organizations to ensure the necessary reforms to allow the world to unite and tackle common threats such as climate change, epidemics and global recession. “

“This duty of leadership, of course, extends to overcoming the challenges posed by China,” he says in his speech.

Still, he knows the task will be difficult, as the Asian nation will simultaneously be “a competitor, a trading partner and an important player” and Washington will “face some global challenges”.

Tai, who is of Asian descent and a lawyer who specializes in Asian trade, is one of the few personalities pointed out by Pita who has wide support.

Confirmation of your appointment to the post should be merely formal.

