With Airboats Max, Apple is challenging noise-canceling headphones such as the Bose Headphones 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM4. Here you can see how over-the-ear headphones differ – and for whom the Airports Max is worth the price.

The Bunch Headphones 700 Bunch are the most compact headphones. This was followed by the Sony WH-1000XM4 and at a certain distance, the Apple Airboat Max. It also reflects the weight: the Pose weighs 250 grams, the Sony 255 grams, and the Apple headphones 384.8 grams.

Full screen The Airboats Max is comfortable – but also heavy.



Image: © Apple 2020

Full screen Alex testified that the Sony WH-1000XM4 is very comfortable to wear.



Built in: Run on © 2020

Full screen Bose headphones 700 are comfortable to wear, says Andreas.



Built in: Run on © 2019



It is not surprising to advertise the breathable mesh fabric that includes the Apple Headband, which should distribute the weight evenly. Independently rotating aluminum shells should contribute to comfort and ensure perfect fit for unobstructed telescopic arms made of stainless steel. Memory foam ear pads should feel like soft cushions and close the headphones tightly.

Because we have Bose Headphones 700 And this Sony WH-1000XM4 Already able to test, we can report that both headphones can be worn comfortably for a long time. Both are stable, although more plastic than the Airboats Max. On paper, Apple seems to be getting a better spot in terms of performance – but not in terms of weight.



Bose Headphones 700

Buy now



Full screen Can play high quality music thanks to Sony WH-1000XM4 LDAC codec.



Image: © Sony 2020



The Airboats Max uses 40mm drivers designed by Apple itself. The Sony WH-1000XM4 has 40mm drives – these are basically the speakers on the headphones. Bose keeps the drive size to itself, which is probably at the same level. Theoretically, larger drives can reproduce lower frequencies better and louder, i.e. stronger bass. But whether a headset has 40 or 50 millimeter drives says little about sound quality. Basically, the dynamic drivers of the three headphones seem to be technically identical. There may be unreadable quality differences from the paper.



Sony WH-1000XM4

Buy now



We already know that the Sony WH-1000XM4 sounds a bit more elaborate and natural than the Pose, which trade magazines prefer Vatifi Evaluate it in general. We still can’t estimate the sound of Apple headphones. However, Sony has more Bluetooth codec LDAC than its two competitors. It can transmit sound at a higher quality than AAC and SBC – at least under optimal conditions.

The “hi-fi sound” raises the question of what Apple is. It is imaginary that the Airports Max could play high-res music with the preferred lighting-to-jack cable, but that is speculation. After all, both listeners have advanced H1 sound chips, which ensure good sound verification. Sony’s QN1 chip has a lot to offer.

Smart features of Airboats Max

Full screen Airboats Max does not save with smart functions.



Image: © Apple 2020



Active noise cancellation: Ambient noise is canceled by resistance noise. Adaptive EQ: Background adaptation to the seat of the ear strap. Inward microphones measure sound and change the frequencies of music. Transparency Mode: External noise is allowed when a button is pressed. On-Head Detection: Stops playback when headphones are removed and continue when put on. 3D Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking: With the iPhone or iPad, head movements are recorded and adjusted to the position of the sound device. Optimized for Apple devices: Easy setup, audio sharing with other airports. Multiple connection: Playback automatically switches between iPhone, iPad and Mac. Voice control: Sri will always be there. In addition to regular activities, Siri can read and respond to messages. Find lost headphones with iCloud: Lost headphones are located on a map. Battery life: 5 minutes for 20 hours, 1.5 hours of playback with activated noise cancellation and 3D audio.

Smart-Features Download Der Sony WH-1000XM4

Full screen The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a particularly high number of smart features.



Built in: Run on © 2020



Active noise cancellation: Ambient noise is canceled by resistance noise. 20 steps. Filters medium and high frequencies such as voices if desired. Air pressure upgrade for air travel. Suitable for activities such as travel, walking and waiting. Transparency Mode: Sony calls this the “ambient mode” and the “quick focus mode”. External noises are allowed at the press of a button. On-Head Detection: Stops playback when headphones are removed and continue when put on. Voice control: with Google Assistant or Alexa. Multiple connectivity: Playback automatically switches between two Bluetooth devices. DSE Chat to speak: Music pauses while the user speaks. Find lost headphones with Fast Pair: Misplaced headphones can be found through the audio signal or My Device app. 360 Reality Audio: Object-oriented 3D sound with Teaser, Nux.net and Tidal. Battery life: 30 hours of active noise cancellation, 10 minutes charge for 5 hours playback.

Smart-Features Der Bose Headphones 700 Download

Full screen With the Bose headphones 700, smart functions play a supporting role.



Built in: Run on © 2019



Active noise cancellation: Ambient noise is canceled by resistance noise. 11 levels. Transparency mode. Bose calls it the “speech system”. External noises are allowed at the press of a button. On-Head Detection: Stops playback when headphones are removed and continue when put on. Voice control: With Google Assistant, Alexa, Xiaoi or voice control on the smartphone. Bose SimpleSink: Sync with Bose Soundbar 500 or 700 for a unique, cross-device sound experience. Battery life: 3.5 hours of playback with 20 hours and 15 minutes of charging.

As you can see, Sony and Apple headphones have very smart features. But this is a personal question, how many features do you like? In addition, the Airboats Max is particularly optimized for Apple devices, so it appeals to a specific target group.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently offered for around யூ 350 and the Bose headphones for க்கும் 700 to 300. Meanwhile, the Apple Airboats Max costs around 600 euros when it is released, which is a nice double. The comparison is not entirely reasonable, as the price of headphones from Bose and Sony has dropped slightly over time. Bose will initially cost 400 euros.

Full screen The Airboats Max are in a different price range than the Bose and Sony headphones.



Image: © Apple 2020



The Airboats Max can compete more with headphones in the 600 euro range. A comparable one can be found here Montblanc MP01, A luxury noise-canceling headphone. Otherwise, this price range is reserved for Audiophil listeners and professional headphones for music production. However, there is another representative of the noise-canceling over ears in the price range: the Bang & Olufsen People H95 for ளே 800.

A test should show if the Apple Airboats Max is worth the money. Until then, it can be said that the Sony WH-1000XM4 offers a lot of features and better sound. Bose has a little less smart functionality and the sound isn’t too hi-fi – but they are cheap. Make no mistake about it with any headphones.