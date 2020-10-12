Home entertainment Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration. Aaradhya wishes her Dadaji

Oct 12, 2020 0 Comments
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on October 11, 2020. His daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has now shared some photos of the celebration on social media.


Bollywood’s Shehanshah, Amitabh Bachchan, turned one on October 11, 2020. Both fans and loved ones made their wishes to the superstar through social media. Numerous celebrities of the film fraternity, including Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and many others, gave him heartfelt wishes on a special day. His son Abhishek Bachchan also wanted him by sharing a black and white throwback photo. Now, Big B’s daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has something important to share!

Yes, that’s right! The actress shared a few photos at Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration. The first picture shows Big B lovingly hugging her granddaughter Aaradhya. She also wrote a sweet wish “LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI”. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DADAJII.” Actress Brahmastra is posing with Aishwarya and Aaradhya in the second photo, and the second photo also contains the combined wishes of the side of the mother and daughter duo.

Check out the photo below.

The best part is that while posing for a photo, the whole family is seen wearing off-white clothes and forming sisters. However, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were missing from the scene. Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy with the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 show, which started airing on September 28, 2020. Apart from that, there are several other projects available, including Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre. He can also be seen in the South movie with a temporary title called Prabhas 21. The actor will make his Tamil debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

