AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing for Grammy is rude

Sep 19, 2020 0 Comments
AJ McLean Never going bankrupt Kanye West Piss on the Grammy… not because there is no one to pee, but because it’s completely wrong.

A member of the Backstreet Boys was leaving their’DWTS’ practice this week, and I wanted to accept an example that leaked into one of the Grammies filled in the bathroom. Regardless of the message Kanye was trying to send, AJ wasn’t a fan of the move.

Check out the video… even if AJ doesn’t have a Grammy, the guys say-yet !!! -He thinks what Kanye did is out of line.


As reported… Kanye Swept his Grammy Ancestors to highlight his message about black people who have to sit at the table. Kanye exclaimed that African Americans were not getting a fair share of the pie and instead being exploited by a company run by whites. He pointed out the NBA and Music Biz as representative examples. He also Owner’s ownership It blew up the record, Universal Music Group and insisted they wouldn’t even give him a chance to buy them completely.

Our photographer asks AJ if the artist should own his master recording. It seems the Backstreet Boy agrees somewhat with Kanye.

