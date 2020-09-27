Alabama vs. Missouri: Live Streaming, Online Watching, TV Channels, Kickoff Times, Football Match Preview

Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers and Alabama have played only three times and were originally not expected to play this season either. However, second place Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet for the fourth time on Saturday as SEC members after the conference adopted a 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Alabama, it will be easier than the original scheduled opening match against USC. But for Missouri and first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, the competition will be an intense early measuring stick since the Tigers were originally scheduled to open with Central Arkansas.

Alabama has won all three meetings at least 29 increments since these two became skeptical, and the Crimson Tide scored 27 points, setting a 13-0 record in Nick Savan’s opening match on Saturday. Meanwhile, Missouri remains somewhat of a mystery. The Tigers haven’t announced who the starting quarterback will be and expect several players to be absent due to the COVID-19 protocol.

As the SEC kicks off, the game provides an interesting early indicator of Alabama’s strength while also giving you a glimpse into what Drinkwitz will bring to the league after just one season of head coaching experience in Appalachian State.

Story line

Alabama: Crimson Tide kicks off the road of redemption after losing from College Football Playoff last year around Mac Jones in quarterback. Redshirt Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa’s former backup team will have a lot of playmakers behind Najee Harris and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Jones threw 154 passes in his career, and Alabama’s offense will grow again as he has an experienced line of attack to protect him. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young also expects to get some rep. All second place players in the 2020 recruitment class are too talented to be buried on the bench. Defensively, Tide doesn’t lack talent but lacks senior leadership. He is looking forward to a rebound season after finishing 20th in the country in overall defense last season.

Missouri: Missouri’s original itinerary originated in Central Arkansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Eastern Michigan. The Tigers could easily beat three or four of these games and made Drinkwitz easy on the SEC. Instead, Mizzou starts in Alabama, Tennessee and LSU thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be rude to Drink Witz, who worked as a quality control assistant in Auburn in 2011. He has since built a reputation as an aggressive guru, but that reputation will be challenged on Saturday. Missouri has not yet announced a starting quarterback and is replacing production in the receiver. Tigers expects he will rely on Larry Rountree III’s senior running bag, assuming he’s not one of the players he expects to take a side job due to the COVID-19 protocol.

View information

Date: Saturday 26 September | Time: 7:00 PM ET

location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium-Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try it for free)

Game prediction, recommendation

The Crimson Tide will have to use all of the game’s possessions to be ready for the fore as he enters next week’s 10-match SEC duel against Texas A&M. That’s why Alabama can expect to throw the ball more than usual in the second half of a burst win and record at least one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Under normal circumstances, Missouri can cover this outbreak. However, Crimson Tide will be in a hurry to bring this unique season back to full speed and will cover it easily. Selection: Alabama (-27)

