Alameda County may receive new COVID-19 accommodation orders if ICU capacity declines or soon

Update, 9 p.m.: Alameda County Health officials a Report If social outreach worsens and ICU capacity begins to decline, they may be able to execute shelter-at-home orders sooner than the state needs. The latest numbers are 33%, according to the county Data on hospitalization.

“Although Alameda County’s ICU capacity currently exceeds 15%, if this situation worsens, we will have to enforce restrictions on staying in the state before meeting the Bay Area area gate to protect the availability of ICU beds and save lives,” officials said.

Original story: With COVID-19 cases rising dramatically across the state, Govin Gavin NewSom today announced a new shelter-order, which is expected to take effect in Alameda County later this month if the ICU hospital capacity for the Bay Area is less than 15%.

The New guidelines Divide the state into five areas based on mutual hospital assistance: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, Bay Area – including Berkeley and Alameda County – San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Bay Area is the best of the regions, all of which are expected to drop to 15% earlier this month, but NewSom said local ICU capacity could drop below the limit in the Bay Area after a few days. If that happens the following rules will apply:

No meetings with people outside your home.

Personal care services such as liquor stores, wineries, hair salons and barbershops and playgrounds will be closed.

Schools that are already open can remain open, as well as restaurants with critical infrastructure, 20% capacity retail and carry and supply.

READ BlackRock gain beats Street estimates as marketplaces rebound Subscribe to Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Receive Berkeley site headlines in your inbox.

Regions must adhere to the regulations for at least three weeks, during which time the government will monitor social exchange and trend taxes for the coming weeks. Once the requirements are met and the restrictions are lifted, the districts will return to their tiers State COVID Blueprint.

That variation system Previously Berkeley and Alameda County were allowed to impose lower regulatory guidelines No longer in effect, and the city and district must follow state rules and regulations if they are to be passed. However, the district and the city have the ability to impose strict rules.

Newsom announced on Thursday that all essential travel will be banned statewide as it continues to rise.

“We don’t expect to do this again, but we all need to move forward.” – Government Newsom

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are a few months away from seeing real progress with vaccines, real distribution, real access, real availability,” Newsom said, adding that the third wave was the “final rise” of the epidemic. “We don’t expect to do this again, but we should all make progress.”

The government has made it a priority to provide more than 320,000 vaccines Three layers, Is expected to start receiving this month. This includes hospitals, health workers and other vulnerable populations in prisons. Newsom said orders for the vaccinated areas will begin on Friday.

On November 19, the government received a pass Limited order at home Non-essential businesses must be closed every day from 10pm to 5am every day until December 21st. The new rules are in response to the highest number in the state since the onset of the epidemic, with an average of nearly 15,000 cases a day.

The effects of the Thanksgiving holiday are not included in the current numbers. One month ago, there were 14 deaths a day in California. Currently, the daily death rate in the state is 113 deaths per day.

Numbers in Alameda County also saw a spike, but recent daily case records were at least partly due The Golden Gate Fields race erupted On the border of Albany and Berkeley. More than 200 workers were infected with the virus there, and more than 95% of cases were reported as asymptomatic.

There are currently nine cases per 100,000 residents in Alameda County, which is adjusted to test counts in the county, with an overall test positive of 3.6%. Since the onset of the epidemic, 520 people have died at the district level.

The number of hospital admissions has increased to 157 in the last few weeks and to 57 in the ICU, up from 213 hospital admissions and 62 in the ICU in July. But hospital admissions have increased rapidly in the current upsurge. The county now has 85 ICU beds (one area of ​​total regional availability), which is 30% of its total.

Berkeley, which has its own health department, has 1.13% positive in the past week and has an average of 10 cases per day. The death toll in the city was nine.

A Monday Townhall Along with Mayor Jesse Araguane, Berkeley Public Health Officer Dr Lisa Hernandez said the eruption of the Golden Gate Fields had contributed significantly to city and county lawsuits, but it was not the only reason for the uprising. He said the increasing number of cases was due to meetings gathered inside homes and a few cases in the workplace.

“We are worse off than we were at the beginning of the epidemic; however, we know what it takes to type the curve,” Hernandez said, emphasizing the importance of social exclusion, concealment, travel reduction and avoiding crowds.



