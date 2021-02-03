Alcaraz defeats Goffin, makes history and faces Monteiro in Australia

At 17, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 146th in the ATP, surprised the main favorite of the ATP 250 Great Ocean in Melbourne, Australia, the Belgian David Goffin, 14th, and faces number 1 in Brazil and 83 to the world, Thiago from Ceará Monteiro.

Coming without much wear and tear in the first round, as Hungarian rival Attila Balazs abandoned the game still in the first set due to injury, Alcaraz faced Goffin, who left the tournament, in the season with great confidence. and after 1:02 closed the match with a double 6/3 after converting an ace against two of the Belgians, who committed four double faults against two of the Spaniards, who won 64% of the points played in his first serve against 56% of Goffin’s performance.

Guaranteed in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 of Great Ocean, the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero faces the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro, who comes from a tough and upset victory.

It will be the first meeting between the Brazilian and the Spaniards.

Historical achievement

With the victory under Goffin, Carlos Alcaraz became the first teenager since RicHard Gasquet in 2004 to beat one of ATP’s top 15 tennis players. On the occasion, Gasquet won the Chilean Nicolas Massu by the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires.