Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump returns to’SNL’ against Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden

The NBC Variety Show began with sketching a presidential debate this week between President Donald Trump and former vice president played by Alec Baldwin. Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey.

“Next, it seems that Tuesday is 100 days ago, but the presidential debate on Tuesday was rerun,” said the voice starting the broadcast. “We thought it was important to see it again because it might be the only presidential debate. And it was pretty fun to see unless you live in the US.”

Chris Wallace, the moderator, played by Beck Bennett, first brought Baldwin’s Trump.

“And did you take the Covid test you promised to take in advance?” Bennett’s Wallace asked.

"Of course, it's a scout honor," Baldwin's Trump replied with his fingers crossed. Bennett's Wallace came up with Carrey's Biden. He used a tape measure to leave enough space between himself and Baldwin's Trump, saying, "Wait a minute, Chris." Bennett's Wallace said Carrey's Biden seemed ready to discuss. "Never," he replied. "But I got 46 fantastic ideas that I could or couldn't reach." Then the debate began. But instead of controversy it was just Baldwin's Trump and Carrey's Biden screaming at each other. Baldwin's Trump said, "Chris Wallace is mean and the economy is mean. You keep losing your job. This is mean to me." Then he called the plague a scam. "The statement will probably come back later this week to harass me," he said. Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris came out to prevent Trump from becoming mean to a running mate. "You look at me, Donald. You don't treat my joe that way," she said. "He's a good boy." However, the debate between the two candidates continued until Biden pulled out a remote to stop Trump. "I'm sorry, but I think we all need a break," said Carrey's Biden. "Let's enjoy the Trumpries." Then Carrey's Biden touched the camera and introduced her new campaign slogan. "America-Not Actively On Fire Again." Baldwin's Trump, Carrey, Baldwin, and Rudolph all released the catchphrase "Live from New York… it's Saturday night!"