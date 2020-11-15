Alert issued to millions of new iPhone 12 users

Apple’s new iPhone 12 range sells like hot cakes, but millions of updates should be on fire now.

Apple’s iPhone 12 series has been hit by a serious SMS message issue Apple



Discovered by Macroemers, A large number of users report that SMS messages were sent on the new iPhone 12 models. Complaints Unable to send or receive SMS, messages not found in group chats and no notification for SMS messages. This problem also affects some older models.

As a result, there is an official கணக்குapplesupport Twitter account Burns Above By frustrated users:

“When will you fix the issue of me and other iPhone 12 pro users not receiving SMS texts on AppppleSupport iPhone 12 Pro?” – Source

“I can confirm that this is true. I did not find 1/3 of the text in the green bubble panel chat, I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The wife is on the iPhone X with iOS 14.2 and she is missing nothing. ”- Source

“Hey appppleSupport got my new iphone 12 pro max, I did not get sms messages. Can you help?” – Source

“When will the error caused by not receiving all SMS text messages be resolved?” I have been an iPhone user for 10 years, but I am going to return this iPhone 12 Pro. ”- Source

Is appppleSupport a solution to the iPhone 12’s major problem of not receiving SMS group SMS? This is very annoying. “- Source

“Are you ever going to fix the iMessage / text issue with the iPhone 12? It’s missing 25% of my text.” – Source

“I haven’t received any text notifications since I updated my phone. I’m so glad Apple Apple” – Source

What’s happening in AppSppleSupport Um SMS TEXTS? I will receive any SMS text after 24 hours. ”- Source

AppAppleSupport me text message notifications bug fixed. I have not seen any important text messages since I downloaded iOS 14. ”- Source

Interestingly, for some owners of older iPhones this problem seems to be bubbling from the surface Advent of iOS 14. But this problem has only spread with the introduction of the new iPhone 12 models, which Apple has not yet acknowledged:

“I’ve got complicated tickets with Apple and Demobile, so far nothing. I haven’t heard of anything expanding into engineering. Apple technology was very skeptical that this was their problem, but it is very widespread.” Source

I have contacted Apple and will update this article when I receive a reply. In the meantime, not receiving SMS messages can have serious consequences (which is also important Two factor recognition), I advise buyers considering any iPhone 12 model to stop buying until this is fixed.

