Alex Dickerson’s 3rd home run, the Giants’ historic assault blast

Denver- Alex Dickerson On Tuesday, when the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 23-5, they scored one of the biggest offensive shows in Coors Field, hitting a career high of 3 homers and 6 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano Also, the night ended with six RBIs, and for the first time in MLB history, three players scored six RBIs in one match.

Dickerson didn’t hit four homers in the last at-bats in the ninth, but settled for a 414-foot double hitting warning, Dickerson said “it was the best match of my life.” Track in the center.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a player’s many barrel balls in a match before,” said Crawford, who hit a home run out of his three hits. “I thought I had the last one too. It would have been pretty cool.”

Dickerson tied the Giants franchise record set by Willie Mays at Milwaukee Braves on April 30, 1961, for a total of 16 bases (3 homers, doubles). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the 15th player in MLB history and is the 12th since 1901 to have five more hits in one match.

“It’s an amazing company,” said Dickerson. “Event [Mays] It is an amazing honor to have done his career and everything he meant for San Francisco, and even been referred to as breathing like that. “

San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson kicks off the first of three homers against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. AP Photography / David Zalubowski

Solano I also recorded 4 hits Brandon Belt and Joey Bart The Giants scored 3 hits each, and the Giants scored 27 hits each time, except for 9 innings with 10 wins in 13 matches.

The Giants have hit .519 (52 at-bats and 27 at-bats), the best batting average since July 25, 1961.

The Giants’ 27 hits were the most for the NL team in over 20 seasons. The most recent NL team with more than 26 hits in a match was the Cincinnati Reds, who scored 28 at Coors Field on May 19, 1999.

“There were a lot of good shows that could get you around the lineup up and down,” said Giants director Gabe Kapler.

23 points were the third most goals the Rockies allowed in team history. The Chicago Cubs scored 26 points in their match against Colorado on August 18, 1995, and the Reds scored 24 points in their 1999 match. The Giants’ 27 hits are the second-most record allowed by the Rockies, matching the 1995 Cubs’ total hits.

Since the first season of the Rockies in 1993, there have been three matches for the NL team with at least 27 hits. All three matches came to Coors Field.

“We have to get the wagons around a bit,” said Rockies boss Bud Black. “With pitching, we had a couple of rough nights on the mound and a few rough nights on the plate. This is a bad combination. We have to put the two together. I’m sure.”

Giants starter Kevin Gaussmann (2-2) 5 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs Garrett Hampson.

catcher Drew Butera The Rockies threw the last 2 innings. It was his 7th career pitching appearance for a position player, and his first appearance since 2018 when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Dickerson hit the power display, his career’s first multi-homer game, with a towering 1 inning solo shot that landed on a third deck overlooking the right wing. 480 feet drive off John gray (2-4) has been the Giants player’s longest home run since at least 2015.

He scored two runs and three home runs in the second inning. Gyro diaz Biggest night in the 6th inning with 7 runs of the Giants. Crawford hit a three-point home run in the sixth inning.

Dickerson doubled between the last two home runs, walked vacant in the eighth inning, and doubled to Butera’s central field warning track in the ninth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.