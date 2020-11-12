Alex Trebeck’s widow Jean shares a photo from the couple’s wedding day in 1990

Jeopardy’s widow! Host Alex Trebek shared a photo from the couple’s wedding 30 years ago.

Jean Trebeck, 56, posted a photo on Instagram of Alex wearing a white dinner jacket and black bow tie and slipping a ring on his wife’s finger.

Trebeck married Jeanne in 1984, six years after he started hosting the hit TV game show.

Jean, Alex Trebeck’s widow, shared a picture from the couple’s 1990 wedding day. The picture shows him sliding the wedding ring on his wife’s finger

The couple has been married for 30 years and had two children together. They were filmed in 2014

With the picture from their wedding, Jean Trebeck released a message thanking fans of her late husband

‘My heartfelt thanks to all my family and I for your kind messages and generosity. Your expressions really touched our hearts. Thank you very much, thank you very much ‘wrote Jean in the post.

‘Sometimes you see something, you see someone, you know,’ Trebeck wrote in his memoir about his fiance.

‘I mean, you’ve heard the stories of people who meet and decide within half an hour; I know this will be the person I end up with. That’s how it was with Gene. ‘

The couple had two children, Emily and Matthew, together.

Jean Trebeck shared this photo with Trebeck during a trip to the desert on August 20

Trebeck celebrates his birthday on July 22, 2020 with his wife Jean Wright and his family

Trebeck was close to his first wife’s daughter, Nicky. He married his first wife, Elaine Cole, in 1974, and they divorced in 1981.

Trebeck told me how he wants to spend his final day with Jean in their backyard swing set. One of the producers of the show said it was done right.

‘There was a swing in his backyard that he wanted. He actually rebuilt it earlier this year … even in his book he described his final day sitting on his swing next to his wife Jean and looking at the horizon, and he had to do it ‘, said executive producer Mike Richards. Show today On Monday.

‘He’s consistent. He is not in pain and the fact that he had a good final day makes all of us in Jeopardy! Speaking from Jeopardy, Richards added! Set in Culver City, California.

Longtime presenter Alex Trebeck, 80, died at his Los Angeles home early Sunday morning following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebeck died Sunday at the age of 80, and fans mourned his passing, calling the brain quiz master a night-time informative and happy source.

He has hosted over 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy! Over 37 seasons.

The Canadian-born Trebeck’s death, in March 2019, revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, shared on the show’s official Twitter account.

Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show’s tweet said.

Trebeck said in September that she would respond exceptionally well to treatment and hoped to mark her two-year survival next February.

The famed host acknowledged that his journey was not easy and said he had struggled with ‘major depression’ throughout the process.

In addition to the ‘millions of prayers’ sent from well-wishers around the world, with the support of his wife and ‘soulmate’ Jean, he was hopeful he would be rescued in two years.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent,” he said. He said last February: ‘I am very happy to report that I have reached that marker.

‘I would lie if I said the journey was easy,’ he admitted. ‘There were some good days, but not a lot of good days. I joked with friends that cancer does not kill me and does chemo treatments.

“There were moments of great pain, days when some physical activity was no longer active and massive attacks of sudden, great depression made me wonder if it was really worth fighting for.”

Trebeck did his best to express the challenging feelings surrounding his serious illness and focused on being positive.