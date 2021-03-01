Home sport Alfredo Quintana’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon

Mar 01, 2021 0 Comments
FC Porto revealed this Monday.

The funeral of Alfredo Quintana, the goalkeeper of the handball team and the Portuguese national team, will take place on Tuesday, FC Porto announced on Monday.

“Alfredo Quintana’s funeral will take place this early Tuesday morning. Departure from Sao Jono Hospital, built on the Matosinhos tank, is scheduled for 12 noon,” he told the club on the official website.

Alfredo Quintana, who suffered a heart attack while training for the Blues and Whites last Friday, at the age of 32, has won six championships, a trophy and two Super Cups.

Quintana, who turned 33 on March 20, received immediate assistance, with the assistance of a vehicle from the National Medical Emergency Agency (INEM), and was taken to the hospital de Sao Zono after being confirmed.

Born in Havana (Cuba), the 2.01-meter goalkeeper joined FC Porto in 2010, became a Portuguese national and an international in 2014, becoming the specialty of the Guinness team he represented in 67 games. The teams that finished sixth in Europe 2020 and 10th in the 2021 World Cup are by far the best in the Portuguese rankings.

