‘Aliens: Fire Team’: The game brings back the franchise

Has been searching for ‘Alien: Isolation’ since 2014 Notes on the original image To create the atmosphere of 1979 Horror, The new game of ‘Alien’ rights has been inspired by its sequel ‘Aliens, The Rescue’ since 1986, bringing the action-packed game. ‘Aliens: Fire Team’, unites Cooperative shooting And Third Person Survival, and won its first trailer this Tuesday (2).

The title is being developed by Gold Iron Studios and is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X. And in the middle of the year S. Frenzy game, as the Marines try to escape from the crowds of genomorps, the classic co-op resembles the ‘Left 4 Dead’ – Transforming Aliens Zombies.

Check out the trailer

There will be five classes of players – shooter, daredevil, technician, doctor and scout – each with unique abilities, advantages and disadvantages. Against more than 20 types of enemies, from face hackers (looking like spiders and hatches) to queens, “each designed with their own ingenuity to promise to hoard, deceive, and expel vulnerable sailors”.

Although completely online, ‘Aliens: Fire Team’ is not an MMO. This game has RPG elements, more than 30 weapons and 70 transitions / parts to customize the characters, but no micro transfers or booty boxes. However, at Gold Iron Studios, the post-release DLC

The game takes place 23 years after the original ‘Alien’ trilogy. The Colonial Marines in the USS effort had to fight aliens in four different campaigns. Despite the situation, the element of terrorism has been completely rejected in favor of uncontrolled action – they are very armed warriors, fighting monsters without fear.

Teams are always made up of three Marines on a team, which can be other online players or bots. No local co-op or cross-site cross-game. ‘FireTeam’ can run online on public servers, but there is an option to run the game on private servers.

Via: Engadget/On the edge