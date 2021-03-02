Aliens: FireTeam’s new 3rd person survival co-op game

The first trailer was released on Tuesday (02) Aliens: Fire Team, New 3rd person survival sports co. Based on the universe of the genomorp monster, this game will come in 2021 PC, PS5, Xbox Series X., PS4 e Xbox One. See below the first teaser of the title.

Aliens: Fire Team Developed by Gold Iron Studios. According to the company, players can choose classes such as “Gunner”, “Shooter” and “Technician”.

In addition to guns, the game features more than 30 weapons, including flamethrowers, grenades, shotguns, two-armed weapons, and more. The progress of the characters will be in an RPG system.

Some Aliens: Fire Team Details – Set after 23 years for the original trilogy

– 11 different types of genomorps + other enemies like androids

– 5 classes, more than 30 guns, RPG improvement

Plot

The developer had the opportunity to publish a summary of the story.

“Set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fire Team The USS stops soldiers in the role of a colonial navy in Endeavor, recently engaged in the task of responding to a tragic call from the outer colonies. Position yourself to occupy facilities, abandoned ruins and strange alien lands while fighting terrible enemies in four campaigns with two friends or AI team members ”.

In a nutshell, the plot refers to the “Colonial Marine”, an imaginary special unit of the U.S. military that conducts military operations outside of Earth. The players have even won their own game. Aliens: Colonial Marines, Which was released in 2013 for the Xbox 360, PC and PS3, was inspired by the 1982 film Ridley Scott.

The title is expected to be released in the summer of the Northern Hemisphere (winter in the Southern Hemisphere) from mid-June to September. What did you think of the trailer? Were you excited to kill aliens with friends? Leave your comment in the comments box below!