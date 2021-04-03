Home sport All First of all, this is Kundokan’s bad bass

All First of all, this is Kundokan’s bad bass

Apr 03, 2021 0 Comments
All First of all, this is Kundokan's bad bass

Reduction

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchell shows support in scoring the latest goal

Thomas Thuchel pulled Werner out of the final training session on Thursday at a press conference, showing support for the striker. “” This is not the time to think about it, to study about it, or to practice more. Yesterday I had to send him out of training because I wanted to finish a little. I said ‘you don’t need it. Your body and brain know how to score. You’ve been doing it since you were six. Don’t worry, they will come ‘. If a woman does not want to go out with you, you can not force her. Take a step back, maybe he will call you … so yes, the goals will come “, said the German coach about the comrade in the preview to WBA.

If Werner misses an open goal, the truth is, the Chelsea coach has seen other problems in the selection for the national team. “First of all, this is Ilke Gundogan’s bad pass. That’s how I see this move. He missed an opportunity and now everyone is talking emotionally about it, which makes me a little annoyed,” he commented.

“The truth is, he’s not a starter in any games, so if he had more minutes he would have gotten higher scores. , He gives us a lot.Yes, he’s not confident at this point.The ball does not respond in the normal way, but he does a lot of work.

Werner went to London this year, scoring ten goals in 39 games for the Blues and four goals for Germany in the League of Nations.

READ  Olympic athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings apologizes for Instagram post that she bravely went shopping without a mask

You May Also Like

Fernando Tavares: It's natural for Benfica to generate more commissions than Ben's rivals - Benfica

Fernando Tavares: It’s natural for Benfica to generate more commissions than Ben’s rivals – Benfica

Bruno Fernandez makes revelations: his inspiration, his favorite tough defender and figure - Man United

Bruno Fernandez makes revelations: his inspiration, his favorite tough defender and figure – Man United

James: «Florentino Perez will not let me go to Atletico Madrid

James: «Florentino Perez will not let me go to Atletico Madrid

A Pola - Ricardo Soros comments on Benfica and SC Prague's interest in Lucas Miniro (Gil Vicente)

A Pola – Ricardo Soros comments on Benfica and SC Prague’s interest in Lucas Miniro (Gil Vicente)

The Ball - Surprised at the Dismissal of Louis Gonalves (Mozambique)

The Ball – Surprised at the Dismissal of Louis Gonalves (Mozambique)

Video: Spanish television does not recognize Kosovo

Video: Spanish television does not recognize Kosovo

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *