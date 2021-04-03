All First of all, this is Kundokan’s bad bass

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchell shows support in scoring the latest goal

Thomas Thuchel pulled Werner out of the final training session on Thursday at a press conference, showing support for the striker. “” This is not the time to think about it, to study about it, or to practice more. Yesterday I had to send him out of training because I wanted to finish a little. I said ‘you don’t need it. Your body and brain know how to score. You’ve been doing it since you were six. Don’t worry, they will come ‘. If a woman does not want to go out with you, you can not force her. Take a step back, maybe he will call you … so yes, the goals will come “, said the German coach about the comrade in the preview to WBA.

Related

If Werner misses an open goal, the truth is, the Chelsea coach has seen other problems in the selection for the national team. “First of all, this is Ilke Gundogan’s bad pass. That’s how I see this move. He missed an opportunity and now everyone is talking emotionally about it, which makes me a little annoyed,” he commented.

“The truth is, he’s not a starter in any games, so if he had more minutes he would have gotten higher scores. , He gives us a lot.Yes, he’s not confident at this point.The ball does not respond in the normal way, but he does a lot of work.

Werner went to London this year, scoring ten goals in 39 games for the Blues and four goals for Germany in the League of Nations.