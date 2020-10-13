GamesIndustry.biz Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom developer level 5 reports that North America has been reduced to skeleton crew. According to sources close to the website and familiar with the situation, both Level-5 International America and Level-5 Abby have started firing most of their employees by 2019, as they both ceased to work. This has raised doubts about the release of the studio title outside of Japan, and one source will be coming to another region, stating that “there are no more specific plans for level 5 games at the moment.

When the layoff occurred, no specific reason was given. However, for Level 5 Abby, the staff said that the developer “has received all the indications” that it will eventually shut down. Another indicator of slowing operations is that almost all social media posts have been absent since October 2018. It is not yet known. This is what this means for the third mainline Ni no Kuni title currently under development Launch in the United States and European territories.

Do you want to miss a level 5 game? Let us know in the comments below.