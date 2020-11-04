All verified Black Ops Cold War multiplayer maps

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is almost approaching, and fans will soon be ready by preloading the game on each platform.

Based on PlayStation’s store listing, here are details on when and how players from all platforms can preload Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Activision provides detailed information on preloading the game prior to release, so we will continue to update this post.

Here’s everything you need to know about each platform.

Play station

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War preloads for PlayStation 4 start on Thursday, November 5th or Friday, November 6th, depending on region.

Any player on PS4 who pre-ordered the digital version of Black Ops Cold War can preload the game for that date. The specific time will be announced soon, but the PlayStation Store is said to start at 12:00 AM (ET) on November 6th in North America.

For the PS4, which is similar to Modern Warfare, there is a content pack to download for each of the three modes of the game. Currently, the PlayStation Store in Europe is listing the following packs in the following sizes (thanks @MadmanoStrikes).

Dead Ops Arcade: 4.8GB

Campaign Pack 1: 13.5 GB

Campaign Pack 2: 17.9 GB

Campaign Pack 3: 11.5 GB

Zombie Base Install: 3.8GB

Multiplayer default installation: 10.6GB

Currently, the total download capacity is 62GB, but as more games are added to the store, we are expecting more content packs for the game before release.

We’ll update this post once the PS4 officially starts preloading.

For customers receiving PlayStation 5 on release date, you can instantly preload Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when you receive the console. For those who purchased on November 12th, please load the PlayStation Store and start downloading just before the November 13th release.

For regions receiving PS5 on November 19th, you can download and play Black Ops Cold War as soon as you purchase the console.

Xbox

Players getting Black Ops Cold War on Xbox, Activision hasn’t yet confirmed preload times. But if it’s similar to Modern Warfare’s schedule, you can expect the Black Ops Cold War preload for Xbox to start on November 4th or 5th.

Currently, the Microsoft Store lists Black Ops Cold Was as a 100GB game, but this may change as preload information gets closer.

Xbox Series X | For S owners, you can preload Black Ops Cold War when the console arrives on Tuesday, November 10th.

PC (Battle.net)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC is only available on Blizzard Battle.net. Activision hasn’t officially announced the PC’s preload times yet. But based on last year’s preload, you can expect the preload to start about 3-4 days before launch on the 13th of November. It is around November 9-10. I’ll update this post as soon as the final time is confirmed.

As announced by Activision, Black Ops Cold War is expected to download 175 GB on PC for the entire game, including campaigns, multiplayer, and zombies. Only MP mode will be 50 GB.

Stay tuned for this post as we will keep updating as we get more info on preloading.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on all platforms on Friday, November 13.