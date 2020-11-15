All we know about Zen Shaw – ‘Queen Bee and SLVP’s MVP’

Women The real housewives of Salt Lake City Has arrived. In the first scene of the November 11 series, the cast member Zen Shaw | – SLC’s “Queen Bee and MVP” – threw a stylized birthday present to her co-star Meredith Marx.

However, he left out some women who were wondering who the party really was. Jen obviously loves to focus, and admitted she had some more elaborate party elements of “everything to do with me.” Here is everything we know RHOSLC.

The ‘RHOSLC’ star grew up in Salt Lake City and married a ‘local legend’

According to Starkism, Jen Shaw Jennifer Louie was born in Salt Lake City, now 46 years old. Polynesian descent who was the first woman Real housewives Franchise. His Bravo biography states that his descent is to Tongan and Hawaii, and that he is largely absent from the white Utah community.

Jen married Sharif Shaw, who was a star defender on the Utah University football team from 1990 to 1993. However, in his senior season, a neck injury ended his football career, so he set his sights on becoming a lawyer.

After he received his Jedi in 2001, Sharrieff worked as a lawyer for the next ten years. He also served as a sideline correspondent for a local ESPN affiliate during the University of Utah football games.

In 2012, Sheriff Yuts became assistant coach, and now he is the cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

Jen Shaw is a successful entrepreneur and mother of two

Zen and Sharif are the parents of two boys, Sharif Jr. and Umar. In 1994 the couple welcomed their seniors, and he would play football just like his dad. However, Sharif Jr. ended up playing for Utah State, Utah’s rival.

Not only is Mom, Jen is a successful entrepreneur. She owns three different companies – JXA Fashion, Shaw Beauty, and Shaw Lashes. Jen often serves as a model for JXA Fashion.

He made a name for himself when he shared a photo of a dress made with Joe Biden yard symbols during the 2020 presidential election campaign. She has embraced her profession due to the epidemic and sells fashionable masks.

Zen also owns the popular marketing company The Shaw Squad and Shaw Beauty, which offers a “complete range of anti-aging and beauty solutions”. He plans to launch Shaw Lashes this year. However, it has now been discontinued due to COVID-19.

Between her husband’s success as a lawyer and college football coach and his businesses, Jen has amassed a net worth. According to Cinemaholic, Zen is currently worth about $ 3 million.

Zhen Shaw’s business ventures helped ‘RHOSLC’ gain a foothold in the cast

As Jen says, he doesn’t really have to audition RHOSLC. Instead, the production company came to her. When talking to a local CBS affiliate KUTV, Said Jen was motivated to reach out to his business ownership company.

“The production company approached me from LA and said they were looking for some people who own businesses in Utah,” Jen explained. “They put together a reality TV show for Bravo.”

After spending the first part of his life in “Fortune 500 Corporate America”, Jen said, “It’s time to dump her and move on.”

The producers were interested in Jen’s business interests and her religious background. He is in the process of converting from Mormonism to Islam and fans can see his change.

New chapters of The real housewives of Salt Lake City Wednesday night breeze in Bravo.