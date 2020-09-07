Home Economy Allegiant Air passengers withdrew for flight’interference’ on charges of asking crew members to wear face masks

Allegiant Air passengers withdrew for flight’interference’ on charges of asking crew members to wear face masks

Sep 08, 2020 0 Comments
Allegiant Air passengers withdrew for flight'interference' on charges of asking crew members to wear face masks

A man was excluded from an Alligant Air flight to Punta Da, Florida on charges of asking a flight attendant to wear a face mask. report News Week.

In a video posted on Twitter, an old man appears to have fallen into disbelief when a masked flight attendant asked the man to leave.

The user who posted the video is the man Bong Bong I started off from Punta Gorda Florida this morning because I asked the flight attendant why I had to wear a mask and not. “

FRONTIER AIRLINES criticizes after instructing AIRMARSHAL to remove flag face mask

An Allegiant spokesperson told FOX News that passengers violating FAA rules were removed by briefly lowering their masks to speak into a public speaking microphone so that the crew could understand the announcement, and then “repeated and aggressively halting pre-flight safety briefings”. News. The passenger who said, “he said he could not hear clearly.

The spokesman said, “The passengers were disturbed at that time.” “This wasn’t a’billing’. The crew’s mask returned to its place right after the announcement.”

According to Allegiant, face covers are required at all stages of travel, including ticket counters, gate areas and during flight. They also noted that all airline passengers are provided with masks and disinfectant wipes, and that the required health check-in questionnaire at check-in includes consent to wear a mask throughout the trip.

Brawl breaks out on American Airlines planes when passengers refuse to follow the face protection policy.

However, the incident caused other users to tweet about the experience of crew members wearing masks incorrectly or not following the protocol completely.

READ  Baltimore-Region Bars, Dining establishments That Closed Due To COVID-19 Conditions Amongst Staff members – CBS Baltimore

One user asked the airline to have the flight attendant enforce the policy, and the airline responded, “Enforcement of our mask policy is definitely expected from the flight attendant. We will share your feedback with our team.”

Meanwhile, another user called the airline “not so picky” about the mask policy.

This airline has been voted one of the top 10 safest North American airlines to travel during COVID-19. Travel pulse.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

You May Also Like

House Dem pushes for reorganization of Trump's payroll tax deferral

House Dem pushes for reorganization of Trump’s payroll tax deferral

Oil skids, China slows imports after Saudi Arabia cuts prices Reuters

Beachgoers enjoy a warm sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near the San Clemente pier in California on Wednesday, September 2.

What opens and closes on Labor Day 2020

Strategist: If the virus is slowing, investors should get on the offensive

The Covid-19 vaccine does not cure the global economy

Amazon Bans Overseas Seed Sale in the US in Mystery Package | science Technology

Global Economic Outlook for 2020: Latest News, Investor Analysis for the Year

Global Economic Outlook for 2020: Latest News, Investor Analysis for the Year

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *