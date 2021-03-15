Alternative robbery of De Maria’s house forces in the PSG game | Football

Paris Saint-Germain striker Argentina international Angel de Maria enjoyed a family play this Sunday, leading Paris Club officials to convert the player in the 62nd minute, following the Nantes equalizer (1-1) goal, home of the player who had his wife and daughters.

According to RMC Sport, the attack took place during a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes (1-2) at the Park Dose Princess, which led to the director of sports, Leonardo, stepping down from the podium. Coach on what happened to replace De Maria.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino surrendered to Argentina, who even went with him to the dressing room, where he told the player what had happened. Besides, at the end of the meeting the coach explained that he shared the event with the other team who were already in the dressing room.

Some French newspapers even mention a kidnapping situation, but Parisian, Citing police sources, said it was only a robbery to a safe place on the top floor of the house, located in Newly-sur-Sean (Hots-de-Sean), and de Maria’s family would not have noticed. Criminals. He only contacted the police when he saw that the Argentine family had been safely broken into.

According to reports in the French press, Paris Saint-Germain player De Maria was not the only one killed, and a second attack took place on the home of another member of the team, apparently Marginhos in Brazil.