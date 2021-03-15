Home sport Alternative robbery of De Maria’s house forces in the PSG game | Football

Mar 15, 2021 0 Comments
Paris Saint-Germain striker Argentina international Angel de Maria enjoyed a family play this Sunday, leading Paris Club officials to convert the player in the 62nd minute, following the Nantes equalizer (1-1) goal, home of the player who had his wife and daughters.

