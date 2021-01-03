Alverca player Alex Apollinario falls lifeless on the pitch. Went to the hospital looking at the stadium – Observer

In update

Alex Apollinario of Alverca fell alive on the field during a home game against Unico de Almerim in the tenth round of the Portuguese Championship Series F. No further details were known about the player’s condition and he was taken to Vila Franca Hospital after receiving field assistance. In the next stage, despite the ambulance leaving the field, the player was assisted on the field and left an hour after the incident for the hospital unit had already been properly established.

The meeting, which was going on in the 27th minute, was stopped for more than ten minutes and many players prayed on the field and were suspended. After the Brazilian was removed by ambulance all the elements formed a circle to pray. After that moment, the players all went to the dressing room. The game was broadcast on the club’s channel, and concern was noticed when Mitzfelder fell lifeless on the pitch.

At the age of 24, Alex Apollinario is in Alverca for his third season, coaching and under-23 teams from Brazilian clubs Botapogo de Sவோo Paulo, Cruciro and Atl. Paranens. One of the highlights of last season’s victory over Sporting in the Portuguese Cup was the attacking midfielder, who even scored a goal against the Lions 2-0 in the third round of the tournament.