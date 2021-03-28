Always given: Suez Canal, a luxurious work with many doubts | Economy

Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi, during a lavish ceremony in August 2015, said the waterway runs parallel to the strategy Suez Canal One-third of its path. It was named the “New Suez Canal”. The former general, moreover, proposed that it was the artery of prosperity to the world. Today, despite the monumental works, the entire infrastructure is paralyzed Always given, Container vessel stranded along the southern length of the channel. This accident affects global trade, yes, but also the meaning and purpose of the billionaire job.

Launched in 1869 after a decade of construction with more important questions, the Suez Canal marked a fundamental turning point in international trade by merging the Red and Mediterranean seas. But as far as Egypt is concerned, the Suez Canal is more than just a crossroads between east and west. More than one of the main sources of foreign exchange receipts. For Egypt, the channel is a symbol of sovereignty and national pride. It has been used to justify itself by its successive regimes since it was nationalized in 1956. Visual montages of al-Sisi and some of his predecessors, such as Kamal Abdel Nasser and Anwar al-Sadat, can be found near the canal and in public places such as subway stations and squares. The road expansion, estimated at $ 7.9 billion (US $ 45 billion), was mainly funded by the issuance of local bonds and excavated in one year. Its purpose is to show strength.

With the “New Suez Canal,” one of al-Sisi’s controversial macro-infrastructure projects, the authorities promised a little less than the sky in the form of waterways. Its monumental and questionable official objectives are to significantly reduce transportation hours, reduce waiting hours to 8 to 11 hours, practically double the daily average of boats, increase foreign exchange earnings, increase profits by 259% by 2023 and create jobs.

However, for now, navigation on the channel has been suspended since Thursday and cannot be restarted until it floats Always givenIt exposed the weaknesses and dangers of global shipping, unaware of the taste and vulnerability of infrastructure such as the Suez Canal. Even after making millionaire investments of dubious credibility and necessity.

“The regime is not investing in things that need to be made clear,” says Egyptian political analyst Maged Mandour. “Al-Sisi has already announced that it is expanding the channel as a kind of national unity program to boost the morale of the people,” he added.

The Stranding Always given The name is a painful reminder that it does not do that, and the “New Suez Canal” is 37 kilometers long, parallel to the historic canal that separates the Great Bitter Lakes, halfway up, and further north of Palla. The rest of the extensions are unique, and this is precisely one of them, especially in the south, where Mekanavio blocked all traffic.

As news of the incident broke on Wednesday, some rumors were circulating that the “historic section” of the canal would eventually be reopened, which should allow for traffic relief. But the so-called historic stretch does not solve the problem because even if it is used, it only allows you to reach the lake area. Meanwhile, the single southern part is blocked. Representatives of the Suez Canal Authority reiterate to EL PAS that there are no alternatives. That navigation has been suspended. No one knows how long.

