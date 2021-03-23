Home Top News Amateur MMA event in US ends with fights and blows in the air | fight

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
Last Saturday, the amateur Rize Fighting Championship in Florida was the scene of violent scenes involving the public. In addition to the punches and chairs thrown all over the place, a man fired shots into the air. Although some people were slightly injured, no one was shot.

The fight frightened everyone there – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Hector Lombard, a former UFC fighter and currently in action at Bare Knuckle, was at the scene and recorded the incident. In his social media account, he wrote: “This guy just shot in the middle of an amateur fight. The cowardly, shameful and pathetic behavior ruined a great fight night.”

Police are still investigating, but no arrests have been made to date. In the hope of finding the sniper, authorities ask for help from onlookers.

– We are talking to witnesses and trying to find who might be involved in this, but luckily no one was shot. There may be more charges. It could have killed someone. Right now there are shots being fired which is a felony charge, ”Teri Barbera, public information officer for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, told MMA Fighting.

According to the president of Rize Fighting, Armando Gonzalez, the organization will increase security for future events. However, it may be necessary to seek a new location to host the battles. Bamboo Room co-owner Darren Cummings has not guaranteed whether the facility will continue to host the event.

– It was a little scary for a lot of people, we were really shocked to see something like this happen. For an event that went so well and ended like this, it’s a little frustrating. Fortunately, the authorities will arrest this man in custody, ”Gonzalez said.

