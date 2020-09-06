Amazon Bans Overseas Seed Sale in the US in Mystery Package | science Technology

Amazon Thousands of Americans have said they have banned the sale of seeds abroad in the United States after receiving packages of unwanted seeds in mailboxes, mostly postmarked in China.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has identified more than a dozen plant species in July, ranging from unwanted seed bags to morning glory to mustard.

Residents living in more than a dozen states recently appeared to have mailed unordered seed packets. China.

USDA has warned Americans not to plant seeds.

According to plant experts, seeds from other parts of the world may be non-native varieties that harm commodity crops.

In an email statement on Saturday, Amazon said, “In the future, we are only allowing seed sales from US-based sellers. The company changed its policy on selling seeds on Wednesday. The policy change was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company added that sellers who do not follow the instructions will be subject to action, including potential account removal.

According to Amazon’s policy webpage, the ban extends to plants and plant products.

In July, the USDA revealed that the package is most likely part of a “brushing” scam, where people receive unsolicited items from sellers and then post false positive customer reviews to increase sales.

In the August 11 update, Osama El-Lissy, deputy director of USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), said experts China I hardly found any problems. El-Lissy added that the two countries are jointly conducting an investigation.