Sep 06, 2020 0 Comments
Amazon.com Bans Overseas Seed Sale in U.S. with Mystery Package

Amazon.com Inc said that thousands of Americans have banned the overseas sale of seeds in the United States after receiving unsolicited seed packages in their mailbox. China.

that much U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) In July, we identified more than a dozen plant species, ranging from unwanted seed bags to morning glory to mustard. Warned Americans not to plant seeds.

According to plant experts, seeds from other parts of the world may be non-native varieties that harm commodity crops.

In an email statement on Saturday, Amazon said in an email statement on Saturday that “in the future, we will only allow seed sales from US-based sellers.”

Some illegal false mystery seeds found in China: USDA

The company changed its policy on selling seeds on Wednesday. The policy change was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company added that sellers who do not follow the instructions will be subject to action, including potential account removal.

The U.S. postal service should stop delivering mysterious seeds.

According to Amazon’s policy webpage, the ban extends to plants and plant products.

In July, the USDA revealed that the package is most likely part of a “brushing” scam, which is where people receive unwanted items from sellers and then post false positive customer reviews to increase sales.

In the August 11 update, Osama El-Lissy, deputy director of USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), said that experts analyzing some seeds in China found few problems. El-Lissy added that the two countries are jointly conducting an investigation.

(By Shubham Kalia, edited by Jonathan Oatis)

