Amazon, Joe Exotic Tiger King starring Nicholas Cage

Sep 11, 2020 0 Comments
Joe Exotic on the left is screened on Nicolas Cage’s new show, seen from the right on Con Air in 1997.

Amazon has picked up an eight-episode scripted series starring Nicholas Cage as the owner of Oklahoma vs. Cat Park, Joe Exotic. His story captivated countries with coronavirus. Tiger king. It will be the first television role in Cage’s five-year acting career.

Cage’s rep confirmed his role in May, but didn’t go into detail about the show. Amazon studios to create the series confirmed pickup on Thursday.

The series is based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly magazine article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild (Leif Reigstad) and is presented by Imagine Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Cage, 56, left Las Vegas in 1995 and won an Academy Award. His other films include Adaptation, Moonstruck, Raising Arizona, Face/Off, Ghost Rider, and National Treasure films. Not only his quirky character and appearance, Selection of unusual movies, Make him obviously natural. Play Joe Exotic. 22 years imprisonment in Texas. Cage’s name often appeared in Joe Exotic’s scripted dream casting article. Includes CNET version.

Cage’s idea of ​​playing a troubled zoo owner caught the fan’s imagination almost from the start. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon even wore a mullet and a colorful shirt in m.Joe Exotic Imitation Imic Cage -And it’s pretty perfect.

Dan Lagana, the quirky Netflix momentary American Vandal hit Netflix in 2017, will serve as the show runner.

After the March debut of Netflix’s documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joe Exotic’s life and times Hot hollywood property. Netflix After show episode hosted by Joel McHale, Producer Rick Kirkham Paid special advertising, Investigation Discovery Network is planning a series, and there is another mini-series as well.

NBC Universal chose a popular podcast for Joe Exotic and cast a Saturday Night Live comedian. Kate McKinnon Joe’s natural enemy, animal activist Carole Baskin. And Baskin is now cast in the new season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Her first song was-duh-Survivor’s 1982 hit, Tiger’s eye.


