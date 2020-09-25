Amazon Luna Announces All New Echo Speakers, Fire TVs, Flying Ring Drone Cams, And More: This Fall

Amazon at the Fall Devices and Services event Luna Cloud Game Service, With anticipated updates to the Echo, Fire TV and Ring product lines. This event has helped Amazon bring the buzz as it enters the holiday shopping season, and for the first time Prime day. (Annual sales usually open in July, but this year it is expected to start on October 13th.) That means you can place Alexa everywhere inside and outside your home. seclusion It was a big plot in 2019 for both Ling and Alexa. The connected house concept that Amazon has developed over the years in a home life where millions of people have been crouching for a long time is more relevant than ever.

Amazon / Screenshot: Caitlin Petrakovitz / CNET



The company’s Echo and Fire TV products will be the first to earn a sustainability badge, and are working to reduce power consumption across the device through a new low-power mode and energy dashboard integrated with Alexa. Amazon also pledged to build solar and wind power plants to produce energy for the consumption of all devices.



Microsoft The company launched a cloud gaming service on top of Amazon Web Services running on PC, Fire TV and iOS. There is a Luna Plus gaming channel with curated game sets, and Amazon is partnering with publisher Ubisoft for Day 1 availability of some games. There are custom $50 controllers that connect directly to the cloud rather than your local device. Read more: Amazon starts streaming games with Luna

Amazon This is a custom controller that connects directly to the cloud, and Amazon reduces round-trip latency from 17 milliseconds to 30 ms compared to a controller connected to a PC, Mac or Fire TV via Bluetooth.

Screenshot from Amazon/CNET Redesigned into a new, older and adaptable to room acoustics, the 4th generation Echo incorporates the features of the previously Echo Plus. It also acts as a bridge to Amazon’s Sidewalk network and includes neural network technology that accelerates Alexa. Read more: Amazon announces new old Echo smart speaker

It has been redesigned the same as the old Echo, but now boasts a sleek fabric cover and better speakers.

Amazon Also, the older Kids Edition, with some kid-friendly features, includes a kid’s voice profile and a Sidekick that Alexa can read.

Amazon Now you have the Zigbee and Sidewalk hubs, and they are quiet when rotating towards you. There is a built-in camera shutter for privacy, and every Echo device has a command to review your privacy settings and “delete everything I said”. It also supports Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video. Read more: Amazon announces Echo Show 10

Amazon The Pro 6 is basically the same as the Eero 6 but is designed to handle higher bandwidth (up to gigabit not 500Mbps) connections.

Linka Products: $60-$200 Three new car center ring products Screenshot from Amazon / Juan Garzon / CNET Ring’s $200 Ring Car Cam helps users document traffic jams, crashes, and other road events. Launched with Tesla, the $200 Connect uses the vehicle’s built-in external camera to capture video if the vehicle has a problem while driving or parking. Finally, Ring’s $60 Car Alarm plugs into the vehicle’s on-board diagnostic port and uses sound and accelerometer sensors to monitor the vehicle’s collision, intrusion, towing or other events. Amazon doesn’t have a product page yet, but we’ll add it when it arrives. Read more: ‘Alexa, I’m Falling Over’: Ling launches three new car-centric gadgets



Amazon It’s similar to the all-new Fire TV Stick but doesn’t have TV controls integrated into the remote.

Read more: All the new Alexa features Amazon just announced: Hunches, Alexa Guard, and more

Modified, September 24: The Fire TV Stick’s maximum resolution is 1080p, not 4K, as said in previous versions of this story.