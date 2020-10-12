Home Economy Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals already available in UK: Huge Echo Show 5 discounts, Blink security cameras, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals already available in UK: Huge Echo Show 5 discounts, Blink security cameras, and more

Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13th officially kicks off in England. It will last for two days. headphone, Smart speaker, camera, TV And more than that will last throughout the week, with some notable deals already available.

Amazon’s own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring) always offer solid discounts, but you can expect great deals from other brands such as: Sony, boss, Toshiba and many others. As the name suggests, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

But while the big prime day sale doesn’t start until tomorrow, savvy British shoppers can already find good deals and start shopping for Christmas early. Bookmark this page as we will check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals below and highlight the best savings on all technologies throughout the week.

The price below is for you Amazon Prime Membership (8 pounds per month or 80 pounds per year). Prices were correct at the time of publication, but are subject to change without notice. We’ll be updating the best British Prime Day Deloitte stories we’ve found throughout the week.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s smallest and cheapest smart speaker, a great option to add Alexa voice control to any or every room in your home.

Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, where you can use Alexa, a voice assistant to play videos, manage your calendar, display weather reports, and more. For just £45, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

READ  Tesla Model Y makes a strong impression on VW's Herbert Diess after a test drive.

With an 8-inch display, the Echo Show 8 offers the same features as its smaller sibling, but offers a larger screen for more immersive video. Like Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest discount I’ve ever seen on this product.

The Blink Mini is one of the cheapest ways to add extra home security to your property. Full HD resolution, night vision, microphone, and motion detection give your phone a live feed for peace of mind when you’re not at home.

Available as a battery or wired option, this outdoor security cam features a built-in motion-activated LED light to provide real-time, full HD video feed to your phone while scaring intruders.

If you’re having a hard time getting a good Wi-Fi signal in the back room of your home, a mesh Wi-Fi system can help. By repeating the signal through multiple base stations, the signal extends even further around the house, providing a faster and more reliable connection anywhere. This isn’t a nice new Eero 6 system, but the previous model is also a good option at this price.

