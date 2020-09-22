Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off on October 13.

Angela Lang / CNET



Amazon Prime day It is finally coming. According to four people who know Amazon’s plans, the annual sale event kicks off in the United States on Tuesday, October 13.

In preparation for the sale, Amazon already Vacation has ended For full-time warehouse workers from 13-20 October. This news is Amazon We confirmed that the closely followed online event will take place in the fourth quarter.



An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on this date. The spokesman said, “Please stay tuned for more details on Prime Day.” “Customers may say,’Alexa, keep me informed on Prime Day.'”

Those who spoke to CNET couldn’t say how long the sales would last. Last year, Amazon Prime day From 36 hours the previous year to 48 hours.

Like everything else in 2020, Prime Day Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic. Sales typically take place in mid-July as a way to increase profits during the slow summer retail season. Amazon Event delayHowever, retailers have struggled to adapt their large logistics operations to handle the surge in online orders and dozens of protocols designed to keep warehouse workers safe.

Delivery has been delayed for several months due to the change. After improving delivery times, Amazon was able to stay ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon will have a lot of new and updated gadgets and services to offer consumers on Prime Day. This Thursday, September 24th, the company Annual fall product launch. There are still no indications of exactly what to expect, but it’s safe to assume that Alexa-equipped gear will come to the center stage. Last year’s event Eco dot with watch, Echo Flex plug-in mini speaker And peripherals Eco bird And Eco glow Night lights.

The new dates on Prime Day change the dynamics of the event. Many Prime customers will be much closer to the end of the year, so you can purchase your holiday gifts earlier than usual. Still, Amazon is not expected to hold Prime Day too late to affect holiday sales, as sales were much higher than usual during the pandemic and the trend is not expected to stop anytime soon.

However, offline retailers can benefit from a notable advantage on Prime Day, as they usually promote their own discounts in parallel with Prime Day. This year was particularly difficult for traditional retailers, with locations being closed for a year due to closures and avoiding many customers entering the store. This causes many retailers bankruptcy Protection including J.Crew, Pier 1 and JCPenney.

Likewise, the millions of small merchants listing their products on Amazon should also come alive with Prime Day.