Amazon Prime Day starts on October 13.

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual deal splendid event, will run from October 13th to 14th, the company announced today. Amazon Say The two-day shopping event offers “over 1 million deals across all categories” including brands such as Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armor, Coleman, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch and more.

Amazon aims to support small and medium-sized businesses on the platform by encouraging customers to make purchases until Prime Day begins. From today through October 12th, Prime members will spend $10 on certain small businesses on Amazon to receive a $10 credit that can be used on Prime Day. The company is also promising to spend over $100 million to promote small businesses through Prime Day and the holiday season.

Typically, Amazon hosts Prime Day in July, but this year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events usually generate great revenue for the company. Analyst estimate Amazon has sold over $6 billion of products. And since Amazon has offered awesome discounts on its own hardware during the last Prime Days, it’s worth waiting for this year’s event if you want to choose a new Kindle e-reader or Amazon Echo.

Amazon just Variety of new hardwareHowever, most don’t ship until after Prime Day, so it’s a good idea to keep in mind when shopping for deals. For example, Amazon has already launched an initial offer like two Echo Dots for $39.98, but New Dot Comes out October 22.

Prime Day starts on Tuesday, October 13th at 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. , Will be held in Australia. , Turkey and Brazil.

