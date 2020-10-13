Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: the best deals now available on 4K TV, Sony, iPad, Bose, and more

This story Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day We are starting to offer huge discounts on an endless variety of products, including a wide variety of 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Nespresso machines and 5G smartphones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, headphone, Smart speaker, camera, TV And more than that will last all week.

Amazon always offers discounts on its own devices (such as Kindle, Echo, and Ring devices), but there are also great deals for other brands such as: Sony, boss, Nintendo, Microsoft, Samsung, Fujifilm, etc. As the name suggests, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

The price below is for you (8 pounds per month or 80 pounds per year). Prices were correct at the time of publication, but are subject to change without notice. We’ll be updating the best British Prime Day Deloitte stories we’ve found throughout the week.

Best Prime Day Video Games and Computing Deals

Sarah Tew / CNET



Best Prime Day 4K TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Best Prime Day Camera & Photo Deals

Angela Lang / CNET



Best Prime Day Smartphone and Tablet Deals

Best Prime Day Wireless Headphones and Speakers Deal

Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Appliances

Sarah Tew / CNET Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite features a bright backlit display, making it easier to read your favorite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It’s also waterproof, so it’s safe when reading in the bathtub.

Sarah Tew / CNET Are you looking for a bigger TV to enjoy the next generation of games? This 55-inch Philips TV offers 4K resolution and offers a huge discount.

Oral-B The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to the app via Bluetooth and provides real-time feedback on brushing, promising better cleaning than a manual toothbrush.

Tyler Regenby / CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon’s smallest and cheapest smart speaker, a great option to add Alexa voice control to any or every room in your home.

Chris Monroe / CNET Tired of cleaning your home? Let the robot do the job. Neato’s D750 robotic vacuum cleaner can get into the corners and handle pet hair, and it works on carpets and hardwood floors.

Chris Monroe / CNET Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is thin, powerful enough to work on the go, and now comes with big discounts. Cool things.

Sarah Tew / CNET With great sound and portable design, Bose’s SoundLink Revolve Plus is perfect when you want to party outside.

Rick Broida / CNET The Blink Mini is one of the cheapest ways to add extra home security to your property. Full HD resolution, night vision, microphone, and motion detection give your phone a live feed for peace of mind when you’re not at home.

More Prime Day Deals

Prime day trading is no longer available.