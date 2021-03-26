Amazon Prime Video comes in A 4K TV sets from NOS

The Amazon Prime streaming service is now more accessible to NOS users and can be accessed directly from the UMA TV 4K box, thus strengthening the national operator’s entertainment offer.

We do not need a smart TV, or to stream from a mobile phone, subscribe to a service with a UMA TV box and access Amazon Prime from the box menus.

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular streaming services and has thousands of content, many of which are exclusive:

– In the section Comedy: Wonderful Mrs. Michel (IMBb 8.7 – Winner of 3 Golden Globes and 20 Emmys); Upload (IMDb 8.0 – From the producer Office, Greg Daniels) And The Grand Tour (IMDB 8.7 – Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May travel around the world on the wheels of the latest and most exciting cars from many international manufacturers).

– In the section Action: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (IMBP 8.1 – based on Tom Clancy’s books) and The Boys (IMBP 8.7 – recently screened the highly acclaimed 2nd season) and என்னா (IMBb 7.5).

– In the section Fantasia: Carnival sequence (IMDB 7.9 – with Orlando Bloom and Cara Televing) and American gods (IMDB 7,8).

– In the section Images: Amazon Original Fight Subsequent Moviefilm (Recent Global Success), Sound of Metal and One Night in Miami (IMDP 7.8 and 7.3 – both nominees for awards), and Coming 2 America (one of the most anticipated premieres with Eddie Murphy).

Having a Prime Video subscription is obviously necessary, and the subscription to the service via UMA TV has access to seven days of testing, after which they pay 99 5.99 per month.