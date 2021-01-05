Amazon Prime Video has been successful since its launch in Brazil due to its series and other exclusive products, and to be on top, of course, it already has several messages planned for 2021. So, its news you should be on top of, it’s good to see Amazon Prime releases for January.

The arrival of the third season in the first month of the year is the biggest highlight. ”American gods”, While traveling in the United States, Mr. Who is focusing on the moon to act as a bodyguard on Wednesday. Next, check out the full list of Amazon Prime video releases for January.

The titles listed below may change their release date without prior notice to Amazon Prime Video.

Releases from Amazon Prime Video: Series

Supernatural – Season 15 (out now)

One of the most popular series available on the Amazon Prime video list got a new season this month. In it, you come with Sam Winchester, who is forced to work with his brother instead of leaving the family business as planned.

Stand – 10º Temporada (Now available on Channel Starsplay)

The series shows a world in which 108-year-old woman and survivors battling Man in Black are infected with dangerous viruses and humanity according to Mother Abigail.

American Gods – 30 Temporada (11/01)

During the third season of this original Amazon Prime video production, Mr. Moon was spotted during a trip across the United States. You see you have to act as a bodyguard on Wednesday.

Henry Danger – 2nd and 3rd season (15/01 Channel Paramount + No)

The Nickelodeon-produced series shows the life of Henry Hart, the boy who gets his dream job as an assistant to superhero Captain Man.

La Georgia – 1st season (29/01)

This new original production of Amazon Prime Video is a thriller that shows the mysterious disappearance of a young girl named Blanca and the search for her.

3 lanes (1/22)

The series shows the path taken by five friends from different nations in life in different years and periods.

Releases from Amazon Prime Video: Movies

Elizabeth (now available on Channel Starsplay)

The play tells the story of Queen Elizabeth Tudor who ruled England in the 16th century.

Poison Rose (Currently available)

A former footballer decides to work as a private detective after retirement and has to solve the mystery of his disappearance, which has been linked to several murders.

The secrets we hold (Currently available)

The film tells the story of Maja and Lewis trying to rebuild their lives in the United States after World War II.

10 hours for Christmas (1/7)

With only 10 hours to go before Christmas, brothers Julia, Miguel and Pia will do everything to bring the family and their parents together on this special date so they will not be bored.

Assistant (07/01)

After getting the job she had always dreamed of as an assistant to a great filmmaker, Jane (Julia Garner) discovered that the world she imagined was practically very different.

Itself (08/01)

The film shows the difficulties of a mother living with her two children after leaving an abusive relationship with her husband.