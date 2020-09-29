Amazon wants to wave to pay.

Initially, the feature will be available at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, and the company plans to add it to more Amazon Go stores spread across Seattle, San Francisco, New York, and Chicago in the coming months. Amazon plans to bring it to other retailers (probably places like offices and stadiums) in the future.

The company has deliberately chosen palm recognition over other biometrics because it can match very accurately, and customers have to make deliberate gestures to use it, he said.

“I encourage people to try it and see how they like the experience and then go there,” Kumar said.

Amazon One — Not to be confused with the company. First plane Also known as Amazon One, is the latest product that has been working for decades to make shopping faster and more convenient. Its arrival Was expected

Before attempting, users should be able to insert their credit card into their Amazon One device and scan with their palms down on top of it. To make the system as accurate as possible, Kumar said the camera takes multiple images of the fine lines and ridges of the palm and captures some subcutaneous details, such as veins, which are not visible in typical photographs.

After registration, users enter the store by placing their palms on the Amazon One scanner. Then everything they take is automatically charged to the credit card attached to the palm of your hand. Users should be able to enter multiple stores and shop using the same palm, Kumar said. Initially, users can connect one credit card to one or both palms. In the end, Kumar said there could be an option to allocate one credit card to each palm.

Amazon One is currently available for purchase at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street, and the South Lake Union area. Amazon has yet to say when it will be available at other retailers, and how much it will charge other companies to use the technology.