Amazon wants to wave to pay.

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
On Tuesday, the company Amazon One, By connecting a long print to a saved credit card, you can place your hand over the sensor and enter items at checkout and purchase. Amazon (AMZN) Go to the store. (Typically, visitors use a code on their smartphone to open the electronic gate inside the store.)

Initially, the feature will be available at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, and the company plans to add it to more Amazon Go stores spread across Seattle, San Francisco, New York, and Chicago in the coming months. Amazon plans to bring it to other retailers (probably places like offices and stadiums) in the future.

Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, told CNN Business that Amazon One was working before the pandemic. However, timing can be positive for Amazon. Customers are increasingly comfortable with these contactless entry and payment technologies. Looking for technology solutions to overcome the epidemic, May be attractive.
However, biometric data America’s largest retailer Eyebrows can also be raised. Amazon has previously been criticized by privacy advocates who are concerned about facial recognition software. Amazon said it would temporarily stop selling Rekognition in June. Police software. When it comes to Amazon One data, Kumar said the company doesn’t store information locally in the store’s entry scanner. All palm images are encrypted and Amazon stores them online.

The company has deliberately chosen palm recognition over other biometrics because it can match very accurately, and customers have to make deliberate gestures to use it, he said.

“I encourage people to try it and see how they like the experience and then go there,” Kumar said.

Amazon One — Not to be confused with the company. First planeAlso known as Amazon One, is the latest product that has been working for decades to make shopping faster and more convenient. Its arrival Was expected.

Before attempting, users should be able to insert their credit card into their Amazon One device and scan with their palms down on top of it. To make the system as accurate as possible, Kumar said the camera takes multiple images of the fine lines and ridges of the palm and captures some subcutaneous details, such as veins, which are not visible in typical photographs.

After registration, users enter the store by placing their palms on the Amazon One scanner. Then everything they take is automatically charged to the credit card attached to the palm of your hand. Users should be able to enter multiple stores and shop using the same palm, Kumar said. Initially, users can connect one credit card to one or both palms. In the end, Kumar said there could be an option to allocate one credit card to each palm.

Amazon One is currently available for purchase at two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street, and the South Lake Union area. Amazon has yet to say when it will be available at other retailers, and how much it will charge other companies to use the technology.

